Rajasthan can be called as a full package of adventure that can leave you in awe and grandeur. The mixture of old and new cultures provides the unique essence here. Where royal mansions will lead you to the historic era on one hand, on the other hand, you can taste the civilisation and modernisation with the influence of technology.

If you are a nature lover, Rajasthan won’t return you with bare hands. The view of lakes and the desert will take you on a tour of the imagination. Lip-smacking Rajasthani cuisine is one of the reasons which brings thousands of tourists every year to the land of heritage. The colourful and attractive culture along with the hill forts has taken Rajasthan to the checklists of the backpackers.

Some of the royal mansions of Rajasthan standing out boldly against the desert have been listed among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Here we have come up with some of those places you must visit to feel the state’s storied past and aesthetical evolution:

Chittorgarh Fort: The Chittorgarh fort is carrying the testimony of the Rajputana architecture and is popular for its massive structure. As per the Hindu Mythology, Bhima, one of the Pandavas brothers, built the fort in one night. It is also known as the water fort because it has 22 water bodies inside the premises. The fort stands as the symbol of the valour of the Rajput Kings. Kumbhalgarh Fort: Kumbhalgarh Fort is extended to an area of 36 km at a height of 1,914 metres above sea level and is slated to be the second-longest wall in the world after the Great Wall of China. It was built in the 15th Century by Maharana Rana Kumbha and the name was derived from the king. A zigzag road through deep ravines and thick forests surrounding the fort makes it a perfect place for adventure-seekers. Jantar Mantar: Jantar Mantar is an astronomical observatory built by Maharaja Jai Singh II in the 18th century to gather information about astronomical skills and cosmology concepts. There are several instruments that were designed to observe astronomical bodies with naked eyes and stand out as a great example of deep cosmic influence on the people of medieval times. Amber Fort: Amber Fort is located on a high hill and is considered one of the majestic mansions of Rajasthan. It was built by Raja Shri Mann Singh Ji I and the artworks are evidently a blend of Hindu and Rajput elements. You can witness beautiful mosaic works inside the Diwan-e-Aam (Hall of Public) and Diwan-e-Khas (Hall of Private). Several water channels running through the architecture help to keep the area cool with the help of the breeze. Jaisalmer Fort: Jaisalmer Fort, commonly known as Sone ka Quila, was built by Bhati Rajput Ruler Rao Jaisal in the Thar desert. It is situated on Trikuta Hill and is said to have witnessed many battles. The sandstone on the walls looks in different colours with the sunrise and sunset and the Islamic influence is evident in the artworks.

