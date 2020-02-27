Pink Floyd's Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz's Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega at protest march in London

Pink Floyd's co-founder Roger Waters recited verses from poet Aamir Aziz’s Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega during an event in London while demanding the release of Wikileaks' founder, Julian Assange.

A report by The Quint noted that on 22 February, addressing those gathered, Waters said, "Julian is why we are here today, but this is no parochial protest. We are today part of a global movement, a global movement that might be the beginning of the global enlightenment that this fragile planet so desperately needs."

The Pink Floyd guitarist attempted to put Assange's arrest in a global context drawing on the protests in India

and other parts of the world including Chile, Lebanon, Colombia, Bolivia, and France.

Waters recited the English version of Aziz's poem and said that the poet was fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘fascist and racist Citizenship law,’ a report in The Indian Express added. The passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has sparked nationwide protests both, against and in favour of the amended citizenship law.

The poem was released by Aziz two months ago when citizens in New Delhi first took to the streets to protest against the CAA.

Here is what Waters recited:

Everything will be remembered.

Killers, we will become ghosts

and write of your killings,

with all the evidence.

You write jokes in courts,

we will write justice on the walls.

We will speak so loudly that

even the deaf will hear.

We will write so clearly that

even the blind will read.

You write injustice on the earth,

We will write revolution in the sky.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.