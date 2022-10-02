Sharadiya Navratri is being celebrated with great fervour across the country and people have been worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine avatars or incarnations throughout the nine-day festival. While the year begins with Chaitra Navratri, which culminates with Ram Navami, people are presently celebrating Sharadiya Navratri which began on 26 September, and will culminate on 5 October with Vijayadashami or Dussehra.

As the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped on each day, the days have been also associated with a specific colour. This colour is connected with an avatar and is further considered auspicious for all. It is also said that wearing these specific colours during the nine days of Navratri is significant for the devotees.

Today is the seventh day of Navratri or Saptami. It is designated by the colour orange which denotes Maa Kalratri. Notably, the seventh form of Goddess Durga, Kalratri is worshipped with great fervour and enthusiasm by devotees on Saptami.

Orange: Significant colour for Navratri Day 7

A colour of positive energy, warmth, and exuberance, orange is considered auspicious on Day 7 of Navratri. On this day, Maa Kalratri, also a form of the Navdurgas, is dressed in orange and worshipped by the devotees. In addition to this, devotees themselves can also wear orange-coloured outfits and further decorate their place of worship with orange and yellow flowers.

Men can dress up in orange kurtas or shirts, while women can opt for orange sarees or ethnic dresses.

Maa Kalratri

The seventh form of Goddess Durga, Maa Kalratri is the most ferocious form the Navdurgas and has a dark complexion, blood-red eyes, and claws which differentiates her from the other avatars. Also known as Kali Maa, Maa Kalratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri which falls on Sunday, 2 October, this year.

The goddess has four pairs of hands. While her right hands are in Abhaya Mudra and Varada Mudra, and her left hands hold a sword and an iron hook.

