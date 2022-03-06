National Dentist's Day 2022: Tips for proper brushing and flossing
Oral health is directly or indirectly connected to general health and people should not take any oral problem lightly
National Dentist’s Day is celebrated in the United States on 6 March every year to raise public awareness on oral health. The day encourages people who may have ignored their routine dental visits to come in for a checkup. It is also observed to express gratitude to the doctors who help people to keep their whites pearly.
Doctors who specialise in oral health are known as dentists. They are the one who keep our chompers chomping and gnashers gnashing. Their job is to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases of the mouth (oral diseases).
Oral health is directly or indirectly connected to general health and people should not take any oral problem lightly. Many recent studies have proved that any oral infection has the potential to cause serious health problems.
On the occasion of National Dentist's Day 2022, we have curated some brushing and flossing tips for you:
National Dentist’s Day 2022: Brushing tips
- Maintain proper dental hygiene. Brush your teeth two times each day
- To brush your teeth, always use a fluoride toothpaste
- Gently brush your teeth for 2 minutes for proper cleaning
- Brush your teeth gently back and forth at a 45-degree angle with your toothbrush
- Spend some time and gently brush the inner and outer surface of your teeth
- Make sure you also reach your back tooth
- Tilt the brush vertically and apply gentle up-and-down strokes with the tip of the brush once you've reached the inside surfaces of your front teeth
National Dentist’s Day 2022: Flossing tips
- To prevent dental plaque, floss between your teeth once a day
- Take 12 to 18 inches of floss and wrap it around your fingers for better grip. To remove plaque, bacteria, and food debris, gently glide the floss up and down the sides of each tooth
- Curl the floss against your teeth to make a C-shape as it reaches your gum line
- Never forget to floss the backsides of your back teeth
- Remember aggressive flossing can lead to bleeding gums
National Dentist’s Day 2022: Mouthwash tips
- Never use mouthwash right after brushing, doing this will wash away the concentrated fluoride in the remaining toothpaste
- Using a mouthwash with fluoride can help prevent tooth decay
- After using a fluoride mouthwash, wait 30 minutes before eating or drinking
