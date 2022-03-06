National Dentist's Day 2022: Tips for proper brushing and flossing

Oral health is directly or indirectly connected to general health and people should not take any oral problem lightly

National Dentist’s Day is celebrated in the United States on 6 March every year to raise public awareness on oral health. The day encourages people who may have ignored their routine dental visits to come in for a checkup. It is also observed to express gratitude to the doctors who help people to keep their whites pearly.

Doctors who specialise in oral health are known as dentists. They are the one who keep our chompers chomping and gnashers gnashing. Their job is to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases of the mouth (oral diseases).

Oral health is directly or indirectly connected to general health and people should not take any oral problem lightly. Many recent studies have proved that any oral infection has the potential to cause serious health problems.

On the occasion of National Dentist's Day 2022, we have curated some brushing and flossing tips for you:

National Dentist’s Day 2022: Brushing tips

Maintain proper dental hygiene. Brush your teeth two times each day

To brush your teeth, always use a fluoride toothpaste

Gently brush your teeth for 2 minutes for proper cleaning

Brush your teeth gently back and forth at a 45-degree angle with your toothbrush

Spend some time and gently brush the inner and outer surface of your teeth

Make sure you also reach your back tooth

Tilt the brush vertically and apply gentle up-and-down strokes with the tip of the brush once you've reached the inside surfaces of your front teeth

National Dentist’s Day 2022: Flossing tips

To prevent dental plaque, floss between your teeth once a day

Take 12 to 18 inches of floss and wrap it around your fingers for better grip. To remove plaque, bacteria, and food debris, gently glide the floss up and down the sides of each tooth

Curl the floss against your teeth to make a C-shape as it reaches your gum line

Never forget to floss the backsides of your back teeth

Remember aggressive flossing can lead to bleeding gums

National Dentist’s Day 2022: Mouthwash tips

Never use mouthwash right after brushing, doing this will wash away the concentrated fluoride in the remaining toothpaste

Using a mouthwash with fluoride can help prevent tooth decay

After using a fluoride mouthwash, wait 30 minutes before eating or drinking

