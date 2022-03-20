World Oral Health Day: Here's everything you need to know about history, theme and significance

The day also marked the birth anniversary of Dr Charles Godon, who was the founder of the organisation

Our mouth is a gateway to our body for everything that we eat, hence it is critical to pay special attention to our oral hygiene in order to live a healthy and cheerful life. World Oral Health Day is observed on 20 March every year to create awareness about better oral hygiene and health.

The day also highlights the tools and knowledge people need to prioritise their oral health.

Theme:

The three-year theme (2021-2023) for World Oral Health Day is “Be proud of your mouth”. The three-year theme was launched in the year 2021 to make people aware about what more they can do to improve their oral health. The theme aims to highlight the fact that how a healthy mouth is important for one’s happiness and well-being.

History:

The day is was started as an initiative by the FDI World Dental Federation. The organisation is dedicated to bringing the world of dentistry together with the goal of promoting good oral health for everyone.

World Oral Health Day was first celebrated on 12 September 2007. The day also marked the birth anniversary of Dr Charles Godon, who was the founder of the organisation. Six years later, the date of World Oral Health Day was changed to 20 September to avoid a clash with the FDI World Dental Congress in September. A fully-active campaign for the occasion was established in 2013

Significance:

Every food or drink item we consume goes through our mouth. However, even if we eat well and get all essential nutrients, neglecting our oral health can lead to a variety of diseases.

Oral diseases are one of the major public health concerns across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, about 3.5 billion people suffer from some kind of oral disease.

Oral diseases can cause pain and discomfort, social isolation, and a loss of confidence. They are frequently linked to other major health problems that can have long-term consequences. Hence, it is important to take care of your oral health regardless of age.