Survey reveals Gujarat loves its sex toys, Hyderabad has a fetish for handcuffs

The Indian governmen maybe exploring the concept of web filters in order to block pornography, but Indians are only getting bolder in terms of sexual revolution. A recent survey by a personal product website in India, ThatsPersonal.com reveals that Indians love sex toys.

According to the survey, Gujaratis are the biggest buyers of adult games and North India beats the rest of the nation when it comes to edible lingerie. Meanwhile, handcuffs are mostly bought by men from Hyderabad.

It’s a land of the Wild, Wild West

According to the research, Western India loves pleasure products as they account for the most number of total sales, at 36 percent and East India is the most conservative with only 7 percent sales.

North India lags slightly behind at 21 percent whereas the South market comprises a large chunk of their market share accounting for 31 percent of total sales.

Who is buying what?

Assuming they have enough of oil, the survey found Kerala buys more of latex free condoms.

Hyderabad men are kinky with a fetish for handcuffs.

South Indian women prefers delaying gels so that the sex lasts longer.

Surprising... or not

The research shows it is men who keep coming back for more with them being the higher spenders and surfers for sex toys than women. But, what was surprising is that, a tier 2 city like Baroda has the maximum women buyers!

Who are the active buyers?

The survey showed that the age groups of 25-34 are the most active buyers.

What are they buying?

Although lubricants and condoms lead overall sales, many now want to experiment with bolder toys like handcuffs, edible lingerie, adult card games (very popular at bachelorettes), edible body paint and the likes.

