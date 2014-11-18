You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Living News

Survey reveals Gujarat loves its sex toys, Hyderabad has a fetish for handcuffs

Living FP Staff Feb 26, 2020 14:37:40 IST

The Indian governmen maybe exploring the  concept of web filters in order to block pornography,  but  Indians are only getting bolder in terms of sexual revolution. A recent survey by a personal product website in India, ThatsPersonal.com reveals that Indians love sex toys.

According to the survey, Gujaratis are the biggest buyers of adult games and North India beats the rest of the nation when it comes to edible lingerie. Meanwhile, handcuffs are mostly bought by men from Hyderabad.

It’s a land of the Wild, Wild West

Survey reveals Gujarat loves its sex toys, Hyderabad has a fetish for handcuffs

Image for representational purpose only. Reuters

According to the research, Western India loves pleasure products as they account for the most number of total sales, at 36 percent and East India is the most conservative with  only 7 percent sales.

North India lags slightly behind at 21 percent whereas the South market comprises a large chunk of their market share accounting for 31 percent of total sales.

Who is buying what?

Assuming they have enough of oil, the survey found Kerala buys more of latex free condoms.

Hyderabad men are kinky with a fetish for  handcuffs.

South Indian women prefers delaying gels so that the sex lasts longer.

Surprising... or not 

The research  shows it is men who keep coming back for more  with them being the higher spenders and surfers for sex toys than women. But, what was surprising is that, a tier 2 city like Baroda has the maximum women buyers!

Who are the active buyers?

The survey showed that the age groups of 25-34 are the most active buyers.

What are they buying?

Although lubricants and condoms lead overall sales, many now want to experiment with bolder toys like handcuffs, edible lingerie, adult card games (very popular at bachelorettes), edible body paint and the likes.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2020 14:37:40 IST

Also See






Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories



Cricket Scores