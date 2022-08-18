The auspicious day of Janmashtami is going to be celebrated on 18 and 19 August. If you want to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary, visiting a temple dedicated to him is a great way to do so.

The auspicious day of Janmashtami is going to be celebrated on 18 and 19 August. It is commemorated to the birth of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu scriptures, he is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. During Janmashtami, dahi handi is also celebrated. In this event, a handi or earthen pot filled with curd, butter, sweets, nuts, and ghee is left hanging at a height of 30 ft from the ground. A group of young boys make a pyramid to reach the handi and break it. This event is held to remember the young Lord Krishna. When he was a child, he made a human pyramid with his friends to break handis and distribute the butter inside it. Due to his habit of stealing butter, Lord Krishna got the name of “Maakhan Chor”.

If you want to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary, visiting a shrine dedicated to him is a great way to do so. So, here are five Lord Krishna temples where you can visit this Janmashtami:

Banke Bihari Temple

Located in the holy city of Vrindavan, it is among the most famous Krishna temples in India. In this temple, bells are not used to wake up Krishna in the morning. It is because it is believed that Krishna should be woken gently like a child.

Krishna Balaram Mandir

It is the first and one of the main ISKCON temples in the country. It is also located in Vrindavan. As the name suggests, this temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna and Balarama.

Rajagopalaswamy Temple

Located in the town of Mannargudi in Tamil Nadu, the ancient temple complex covers an area of 23 acres. One of the important Vaishnavite shrines in India, the temple is dedicated to Rajagopalaswamy, a form of Lord Krishna.

Govind Dev Temple

Situated in the City Palace of Jaipur in Rajasthan, the shrine is dedicated to Govind Dev (Lord Krishna). It was built by King Man Singh of Jaipur in 1590.

Jugal Kishore Temple

Also known as Keshi Ghat Temple, Jugal Kishore Temple is one of the oldest temples built of red sandstone. It’s one of the most popular Krishna temples in Vrindavan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.