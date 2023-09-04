From Dahi Handi to Raas Leela, here's how Krishan devotees across India celebrate Janmashtami

Janmashtami, one of the most colourful and vibrant festivals of India that celebrates birth of Lord Krishna, will be observed on 6 and 7 September this year.

On this day, devotees keep fast, chant Krishna shlokas, sing Hari bhajans and closer to midnight, they bath idols of the Lord, put Him on a swing, decorate their houses with flowers and diyas, and engage in celebrations.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna, the avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eight day of the month of Bhadra, as per the Hindu Calendar. It is also known as Gokulashtami.

It is said that Lord Krishna was born on this day to destroy Mathura’s demon king, Kansa who was the brother of Krishna’s virtuous mother, Devaki.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot enthusiasm especially in Mathura, the birthplace of Krishna, and Vrindavan, the place where Krishna spent his childhood.

Devotees gather to enact dance dramas based on the life of Krishna. Many even sing devotional songs and hymns of praise. Some even fast through the day.

If you are Krishna devotee or someone who wishes to get the true feeling of how Janmashtami is celebrated in India, then you must visit to these 5 places.

Mathura and Vrindavan

Though these two cities in Uttar Pradesh see a lot of footfall of bhakts everyday, it gets even more crowded on Krishna Janmashtami.

Mathura is considered to be birthplace of Lord Krishna and sees people visiting the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple to celebrate Janmashtami.

In Vridavan, devotees can visit to several Krishna temples where several programms are organised for people of all age groups.

In several temples, petals, colourful water, perfume or itra are sprinkled on devotees.

Also, children are adorned in the likeness of Lord Krishna and carry a flute with them. Special bhog is organised in most temples and places in these two cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Dahi Handi in Maharashtra

A special ‘Dahi Handi’ tradition is followed almost in all corners across Maharashtra on Krishna Janmashtami. On this day, men form groups called ‘Govindas’ form human pyramids to break the handi (pot) suspended at a height.

In Mumbai, areas like Dadar and Lalbaug, witness fierce and competitive Dahi Handi events.

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

In northern India, especially in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, devotees perform ‘Raas Leela’, where people depict Lord Krishna’s playful dance with the gopis.

Temples and homes are decorated with flowers and rangoli.

Also, special sweets and variety of delicacies are prepared and served to people on Krishna Janmashtami.

Rajasthan

Janmashtami in Rajasthan is celebrated with ‘Phoolon Ki Holi,’ where flower petals and colored powders are sprinked instead of traditional water and colours.

Devotees throng in large numbers to several temples, and processions featuring idols of Lord Krishna are taken out by several groups.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Southern India too celebrates Janmashtami with great enthusiasm as ‘Gokulashtami.’

People in Tamil Nadu and Kerala prepare a variety of sweets and savories like ‘seedai’ and ‘murukku’ and also create small footprints with rice flour leading to the puja room, symbolising Lord Krishna’s childhood adventures.