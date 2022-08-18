Parents prefer naming their children after God or Goddess. Here are some beautiful names for your baby boy that stand for Lord Krishna.

Parents usually prefer naming their children after God or Goddess. Whether you are from the northern region or the southern part of the country, parents follow a similar pattern for naming their kids after a deity.

Many parents may not name their kids directly after a God, but if you observe closely, the name will somehow be found linked to a God or a Goddess.

Be it the Goddess of learning, the Goddess of wealth, the Moon, the Sun, or any form of nature - they are somehow present in many of our names.

As Lord Krishna is very popular amongst all Gods, many parents choose to name their children after him. Known for his vital role in the epic Mahabharata war, many parents pick his name as an inspiration.

As people celebrate Krishna Janmashtami this year on 18 and 19 August, here are some beautiful names of Lord Krishna for you to name your baby boy:

-Adwait: It means unique. It is also another name of Lord Krishna that signifies ‘someone who has no equivalent'.

-Brijesh: The name refers to Lord Krishna. It derives from Braj, which stands for pasture. According to mythology, Krishna’s clan , the Yadavas, resided in the pastures.

-Gokul: The name Gokul is the place that signifies where Lord Krishna grew up.

-Ishna: This name means Lord Krishna and it stands for wish and desire.

-Devesh: The name Devesh implies Lord of Lords. This beautiful name also refers to Lord Krishna.

-Hrishikesh: This is one of the many names that refer to Lord Krishna. It means ‘One who controls the senses'.

-Kannan: It is a beautiful name of Tamil origin that also means most beloved Lord Krishna.

-Rayaan: This is another name of Lord Krishna. It means standing at ‘the gate to paradise'.

-Saket: It refers to Lord Krishna and means ‘having good intentions'.

-Krishnendu: This is a popular Bengali name and means the ‘Prince of Earth’.

-Abhijeet: This name refers to Lord Krishna and it means ‘One who is victorious'.

-Ghanashyam: It means ‘dark’. The name acknowledges Lord Krishna’s appearance in the holy scripts.

-Govinda: The name Govinda is a combination of Gaom and vindati. It means the 'one who has knowledge of sense'.

-Jayani: It means ‘Conqueror’. This name is a captivating one for a little winner.

-Madan: This name means ‘Lord of love’ in Sanskrit.

