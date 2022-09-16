How to maintain healthy vision? Here are some ways

The best eye drops can help you to soothe dry eye or calm itching from allergies or other particles. Store preservative-free single-use artificial tears in your refrigerator. The coolness will provide an extra bit of soothing relief

Maintaining healthy vision is a lot more than getting a regular vision screening. Eye problems can be easily avoided if you practice day to day eye care habits. There are many reasons your eyesight deteriorates, it includes pollution, age, stress, unhealthy diet etc. While we really can’t stop the aging of our eyes, delaying the issues related to it is surely a possibility. You should get your eyes checked at regular intervals or as often as your health care provider recommends you. Eye checkup is also required if you are suffering from new vision problems.

Here are some of the tips to help you take care of your eyes:

Eat a healthy, balanced diet : You should include plenty of fruits and vegetables, especially green leafy vegetables. Eating fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, including salmon, tuna, and halibut can help to cure your eyes.

: You should include plenty of fruits and vegetables, especially green leafy vegetables. Eating fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, including salmon, tuna, and halibut can help to cure your eyes. Quit Smoking : Smoking is not only harmful for your lungs, but it can also lead to cataracts. It may have a negative impact on your optic nerve and can even cause macular degeneration. If you are a chain smoker and this seems to be difficult for you, you should consult a therapist.

: Smoking is not only harmful for your lungs, but it can also lead to cataracts. It may have a negative impact on your optic nerve and can even cause macular degeneration. If you are a chain smoker and this seems to be difficult for you, you should consult a therapist. Keep your eyes germ free : Do not forget to wash your hands before touching your eyes, especially when you’re putting on or taking out contact lenses.

: Do not forget to wash your hands before touching your eyes, especially when you’re putting on or taking out contact lenses. Wear Sunglasses : Sun exposure can have a negative impact on your eyes and increase the risk of cataracts along with age-related macular degeneration. Protect your eyes with sunglasses that block 99 to 100% of both UV-A and UV-B radiation.

: Sun exposure can have a negative impact on your eyes and increase the risk of cataracts along with age-related macular degeneration. Protect your eyes with sunglasses that block 99 to 100% of both UV-A and UV-B radiation. Use eye drops : The best eye drops can help you to soothe dry eye or calm itching from allergies or other particles. Store preservative-free single-use artificial tears in your refrigerator. The coolness will provide an extra bit of soothing relief.

: The best eye drops can help you to soothe dry eye or calm itching from allergies or other particles. Store preservative-free single-use artificial tears in your refrigerator. The coolness will provide an extra bit of soothing relief. Be active : Being physically active helps you to stay healthy. It also helps to lower the risk of health conditions that can lead to eye health or vision problems like diabetes and high blood pressure.

: Being physically active helps you to stay healthy. It also helps to lower the risk of health conditions that can lead to eye health or vision problems like diabetes and high blood pressure. Take care of the lighting: Make sure that the lights in your office room are not very harsh. Turn off a few, if possible. Avoid sitting with your back to an open window because your computer screen will reflect the light coming from it. You should also adjust the brightness of your computer screen so that it complements the lighting of your room.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.