Noisy Nights: Why snoring before the age of 50 is a reason to worry

Do not overlook your habit of snoring if you are in your middle age.

According to a study, nighttime snoring among those under the age of 50 poses a risk to their long-term health.

The study found that young adults who snore at night have a higher chance of having a stroke and developing heart disease in the future.

The results were presented in Amsterdam at the European Society of Cardiology Congress.

Snoring can be risky

Snoring should be taken seriously as a warning sign, especially for this age group, according to medical authorities.

According to the study, snoring young adults had a five-fold increased risk of developing a cardiac rhythm issue and a 60 per cent increased risk of having a stroke in middle age.

Based on an analysis of data from 766,000 American people between the ages of 20 and 50, the study was conducted. 7,500 of these people had obstructive sleep apnea, which is typified by loud snoring and frequent awakenings brought on by breathing difficulties during sleep.

The study found that people with sleep apnea had a 60 per cent higher risk of stroke over the course of a 10-year follow-up period than people who snored less frequently or not at all.

The researchers went on to say that those under 50 who snore had a five-fold increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation, a disorder that produces an irregular and frequently abnormally fast heartbeat.

“Sleep apnea is really common but we sort of ignore it because we think it is trivial or just a little bit of a nuisance,” Independent quoted lead author Professor Sanjiv Narayan of Stanford University as saying.

He added, “Until now, no one’s really shown the magnitude of the size of the risk for heart diseases. That’s what really surprised us.”

The researchers recommend that general practitioners periodically inquire about their patients’ snoring and point out it as a “red flag” for heart health that may indicate a need for additional testing or medication.

Sleep apnea

Regular snoring is one of the early indicators of sleep apnea and should be evaluated by a doctor right away.

The narrowing of the airway during sleep, which can result in breathing pauses (apneas) and shallow breathing (hypopneas), is what causes sleep apnea, also known as OSA. In the course of sleep, your breathing frequently stops and starts again.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), roughly one billion adults worldwide, or one-seventh of the adult population, are thought to have OSA.

“Sleep apnea is a big problem that is not diagnosed easily. Most people who snore don’t know that it’s because of it. Sleep quality is affected by it. Many people sleep during the daytime for this reason without knowing it,” Dr Randeep Guleria, former director of AIIMS told India Today.

In his words, “many people have gotten into car accidents because they suddenly fell asleep while driving,” sleep apnea might be risky.

With the use of a CPAP machine, which pumps air into a mask the patient wears over their mouth or nose while they sleep, sleep apnea can be cured.

The NHS also advises making lifestyle adjustments, which can help symptoms, like decreasing weight if the patient is overweight and exercising frequently. Additionally, sleeping on your side might help with sleep apnea.

The reason behind snoring

Snoring, according to the Sleep Foundation, happens when a person’s nasal passage becomes restricted while they are sleeping.

As a result of the airway becoming constrained or partially closed, breathing causes the tissues in the upper airway to vibrate, which produces the snoring sound.

Snoring can result from a person’s lifestyle or habits in addition to a sleep issue. It may interfere with sleep, which may cause various health problems.

