Under Thursday’s skies, Aries will be in a sensitive mood and will get affected easily. It is the right time for Taurus to connect with friends they haven’t spoken to in a while. Be open to companionship and love but be cautious about who you are with. Geminis will get more career opportunities. They will be emotionally more involved in their work. This could lead them to look for different opportunities if they are not happy with their current position. Leos will be able to tap into their personal power to make sure that the people around them are happy and feel equally important. Libras will feel very efficient. These vibes are perfect to complete a to-do list as they will be having a grace and fitness that permits them to flow through tasks. Capricorns will be thoughtful and creative today. The luminary placement is perfect for Aquarians to reconnect with their gratitude, making it important for them to acknowledge the beauty that surrounds them.

Check what’s in store for you this Thursday, 6 October:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will be in a sensitive mood. You will get affected too easily. You should also be careful of who you are giving your attention to, as you may be emotionally and energetically depleted more quickly than normal. You will be insightful towards solving problems, health issues, and career goals.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Your soul will crave to meet people today. Make use of this energy as an excuse to connect with your friends you haven’t spoken to in a while. Be open to companionship and love but be cautious about who you are with. It is a great time to work on a passion project or indulge in deep meditation.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Your career path will be wide open today. You should push your occupational agenda, as the day is a great opportunity to make friends and charm your colleagues along the way. You will be emotionally more involved in your work. This could lead you to look for different opportunities if you’re not happy with your current position. Important conversations may take place later tonight that will give you a chance to transform your heart.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): Your philosophical side will be active today. The cosmic climate will motivate you to tap into your gratitude so that you admire and appreciate the beauty that exists in our universe. Your heart will be open to love of all forms but don’t be over generous. You will be getting a chance to deepen the connection you share with your special someone later tonight.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You will be able to assert your authority without rubbing others the wrong way. You will be able to tap into your personal power to make sure the people around you are happy and feel equally important. You may also want to depend upon the support of your family and friends especially if you are on the verge of a major transition. Don’t be afraid even if you are not sure what the future holds.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Love will be in the air around you today. Don’t be afraid to share about what is in your soul to the people you care for, as your heart will crave for support and companionship. These vibes today are perfect for breaking down boundaries with anyone you are romantically involved with, though you may want to take a light approach to connect with that special someone.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You will be very efficient. These vibes are perfect to complete your to-do list as you will have a grace and fitness that permits you to flow through tasks. But it is not necessary that you have to do everything yourself. You should encourage teamwork. You will make peace with any shadows lingering in your psyche.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): You will be very imaginative today, You may daydream and doodle at your desk. Nurture your whimsical notions that are flowing through your psyche. Spend some time finding your centre. You’ll get an opportunity to strengthen your friendships so make sure that you are available for conversations.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): A desire to nurture and love will have you cater to the emotional needs of others and will give you a sense of satisfaction. Your home will be particularly inviting, which could lead to a cozy night in, complete with cozy PJs along with your favorite meal. You will feel more confident and empowered when it is about your occupational and financial goals.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will be thoughtful and creative today. Don’t be afraid of your creative side. Communicating with others will feel more organic, making it a great time to connect with colleagues, friends, and family.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Don’t be surprised if you see the world as a more peaceful and beautiful place today. The luminary placement is perfect to reconnect with your gratitude, making it important that you acknowledge the beauty that surrounds you. Your senses benefit from a cosmic boost, making colours appear more vivid and your favorite meals more tasty.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Your aura, popularity and charm will increase. Prioritise your needs, even if you are in the habit of putting others first. Don’t be guilty about listening to your heart. You will feel comforted and supported by the universe.