See how your stars are going to align on Thursday, 7 September 2023. Cancer should stay positive. Leo may experience healing dreams. Virgo should support themselves through mindfulness. Libra’s love life could see some movement. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to watch out for deception.

Let’s see how this Thursday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The cosmic climate is perfect for making introductions and forging new friendships, so don’t hesitate to explore fresh dynamics. In addition, the day shall encourage you to reap the rewards of all your hard work so don’t shy away from basking in the glory.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Give your mind and body space to move at a comfortable pace today without sacrificing leisure. Keep your eyes peeled for hidden opportunities, especially where financial gain is concerned. Consider taking a screen break, inspiring you to create art, embrace friendship, and have fun.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The day shall demand to prioritise your needs and personal goals today. So, be mindful of who crosses your path as an important relationship could be afoot. Watch out for fatigue, taking care to focus on your responsibilities even if the vibe feels likely dull.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Pay attention to the conversations you have with yourself. While this cosmic climate can be great for self-reflection, solving problems, and sorting emotions, it would be easy to feel overstimulated if you don’t stay positive.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The day shall bring forth healing dreams. Invest in your friendships and community this afternoon, pushing you to expand your social circle and soul bonds.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Don’t hesitate to negotiate or advocate for yourself today, especially when prosperity or financial investments are concerned. Watch out for confusion within matters of the heart and be mindful of supporting yourself through mindfulness and self-care if you fall off balance.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Your love life could see some movement today, though you may need to break free from personal patterns to move forward. Meanwhile, the cosmic climate shall help you lower guards and forge intimate bonds.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Watch out for deception and jealousy, bringing friends turned enemies to the surface. Luckily, the cosmic climate shall remind you that true love and supportive relationships do exist when trust is established.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Today, listen to what your heart truly desires, allowing your soul to speak over materialism, success, and stress. Creative inspiration will strike this afternoon and love can blossom when visions or ideas are exchanged.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Today be sure to set an intention as you start the day, taking care to acknowledge your tasks and responsibilities. Your routine will be a source of comfort as you navigate these vibes, though it may be necessary to initiate change making it important that you listen to your heart.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Consider journaling your dreams this morning and don’t hesitate to pursue good times and friendship. This cosmic climate is great for making new connections, though spiritual work will be particularly fulfilling as well.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Your intuition will be heightened, helping you read the emotions of those you encounter. Though you may feel moved to nurture the people you love, be mindful of your own needs as well.