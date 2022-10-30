Here’s what your stars look like this Sunday! Taurus will meditate on their personal goals in the morning. Aries will be able to identify opportunities that lie ahead. Geminis will get an opportunity to take a break from their behaviour patterns. The changes will however be slow. Leos should get a head start on their tasks for the coming work week. They should engage in meal planning, laundry, and personal errands. Scorpios should speak their will in the morning. The cosmic climate today will be helpful in elevating their manifestation skills. Pisces will be blessed with new friendships and connections. They should be attentive to new followers or messages online.

Here is what your stars have in store for you

Aries: (21 March – 19 April) — You will be able to identify opportunities that lie ahead. A fear of failure may lead you to hold yourself back, making it essential for you to believe in yourself. You may benefit financially. Your psyche will heal.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May) — Meditate on your personal goals in the morning. You may question your abilities, making it essential that you don’t succumb to self-doubt. Happy times will flow in your social sphere in the evening, so surround yourself with people who lift you up.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June) — You’ll have an opportunity to take a break from your behaviour patterns. You will have to be compassionate and strict with yourself if you are hoping to evolve. These changes however may be slow to bring a noticeable difference in your life. Luckily, you will get an opportunity to set boundaries with yourself.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July) — You will get an opportunity to blend your partner with your existing friendship group. Introduce your partner to the gang. Getting out of the house could help you find your love. Getting spiritual later tonight will give you a sense of comfort and healing.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August) — You should get a head start on your tasks for the coming work week. Engage in meal planning, laundry, and personal errands. Embrace the weirdo in you as you deal with your to-do list. You should meditate on your goals and the changes that need to be done in order for you to reach them.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September) — The universe will be guiding you on your path today. Honour your intuition with meditation and positive mantras. Opportunities for romance will manifest tonight. Engage in self-care tonight and focus on your own needs.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October) — If you want to relocate or update your space, you may get an opportunity in the morning. Plan stages of any transformations you want to make within your domestic life. You will be able to release people or situations that were holding you back.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November) — You should speak your will this morning. The cosmic climate today will be helpful in elevating your manifestation skills. There will be a rush of creative energy at night. The day is conducive to romance and having fun, so don’t avoid it if you want to embrace companionship before another work week.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December) — You will make smart financial decisions. The universe will favour you on your efforts to pay off debt, even if it is in small amounts. A dreamy energy will find you later tonight making it a perfect time to cosy up at home.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January) — Follow your creative thoughts in the morning. Seeing the world with unconventional eyes can bring clarity to the path ahead. You may get inspirational thoughts, and take note of them using pen and paper. You will be able to escape into a world of softness and fantasy and should not be afraid to temporarily lose hold of reality.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February) — Your emotions may enlighten you this morning. This cosmic climate will give you an opportunity to take a look into both the past and future so that you get an opportunity to course correct if the need arises. Appreciate the beauty around you. Your soul will heal later tonight.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March) — You will be blessed with new friendships and connections. Be attentive to new followers or messages online. You will get playful and creative.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.