If you are interested to know what this Saturday has in store for you, read on!

Check what’s in store for you this Saturday, 22 October:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Your sleep cycle could get thrown for a loop if you don’t follow your typical schedule this morning. Though Saturdays are considered as an opportunity to sleep in, you should consider the ramifications before the day gets over. You may not be motivated to get things done. Being strict with yourself will give you a sense of empowerment. You may get a sense of balance in the evening.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Avoid playing into the expectations of others this morning. You may lose touch with your identity if you start pandering to someone else. Consider dedicating your day to solitude if you are not in the mood to socialise, especially if you are called to perform a bit of spiritual work. Eat healthy this evening and prioritise wellness.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): There may be a need to check yourself if you start acting from an emotional place this morning. The day can be challenging if you have been feeling more sensitive than usual. You should nurture yourself from your home’s comfort and recharge from the workweek.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): You may feel anti-social as the day continues to unfold, putting you in a more temperamental mood unless you choose to lean into love. You will be able to reclaim grace in your heart and mind later tonight.

Leo (23 July- 23 August): Do not get affected, if your Saturday morning plans fail. The people around you will feel less social than they normally are. Luckily, having time to yourself will give you an opportunity to organise your personal space. Your social life will pick up once more when the moon enters Libra, putting the people around you in the mood for genuine connection.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): A restless energy could make it difficult for you to get restorative rest. Do not be guilty about cancelling plans especially if you need extra time to recharge. Having your bestie over for a lunch should satisfy your need for interaction.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Anxiety-inducing dreams could have an impact on your sleep early this morning. Do not get stuck over any unpleasant encounters that may have happened while snoozing, as they may be a reflection of your fears.

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): The cosmic climate today will heighten your sensitivities, helping you read social cues and the energy of others much more easily. You should not be afraid to speak about your needs. You will be in a contemplative mood in the evening.

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): You will be in a temperamental mood and things will not get easily solved through conversation. Luckily, you will be able to set healthy boundaries. You should be mindful and practice compassion when drawing lines.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will be inspired by your surroundings. You will also benefit from extra support that you will get from the other side, making it an ideal time to communicate your dreams to a higher power. You will take a pragmatic yet effective approach towards building for the future.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): It will be a mistake to let your ego hold you back from taking any action today. Your confidence may fluctuate today. You will get an opportunity to rise above your fears and empower yourself. You will get a sense of security. Switch to your optimistic side if things are challenging.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): It is important that you choose your company wisely. Lean into positive and supportive connections. You will get an opportunity to move past situations or behaviours that make you feel insecure.

