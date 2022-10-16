If you are interested to know what this Sunday will look like in terms of health, romance, and finance, then read on.

Check what’s in store for you this Sunday, 16 October:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): There could be confusion within your love life if you do not communicate clearly. It may be difficult to express yourself due to recent emotional trauma. Asking for time to heal yourself will give you a chance to find a resolution rather than shutting down emotionally. You will be more optimistic. You are advised to keep your eyes peeled for unexpected blessings.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You may feel a bit off today due to a series of unbalanced aspects. Try not to get into any awkward situations or you may end up obsessing over scenarios that you have cooked up in your head. You will be able to get clarity and will be more secure. You may make last-minute dinner plans with your bestie.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Make sure that you don’t let the impending workweek spoil your ability to have fun today. Dreading Monday will not help you get the emotional charge you need to take on the next five days. Make sure that you prioritise your social and creative needs above all else. Luckily, your psyche will soothe itself in the afternoon

Cancer (21 June- 22 July): The vibe outside of your immediate sphere may be a little wonky today. Try to avoid people or topics that could put a damper on your day. You will easily find reasons to celebrate this afternoon. This will even lead to positive interactions. Make sure that you are available to any companions who might reach out or you may give them a call yourself!

Leo (23 July- 23 August): You may deceive yourself today. You should try to see your situation from multiple perspectives. There will be clarity in the afternoon. You will need to take a break from overthinking your situation. You may permit yourself to unplug in order to prioritise your mental health later tonight.

Virgo (24 August- 22 September): Avoid falling for any unrealistic fantasies today. You may look beyond red flags that you normally will not excuse including obsessive or gaslighting behaviors. Try to keep some time for meditation this evening

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You will be tempted to shirk your responsibilities. Gallivanting with your friends will be far more satisfying than meal preparation for the coming work week. In the afternoon, you will begin to feel far more responsible and satisfied with the idea of planning ahead. Plan on taking a cleansing shower later tonight

Scorpio (23 October – 22 November): Disorganisation could come in the way of your goals today. You will get a chance to move away from troubles that find you, as long as you are optimistic without abandoning your responsibilities. New doors might open when it comes to matters of the heart in the afternoon

Sagittarius (23 November- 21 December): You will not be in the mood for petty gossip. You will deviate from your typical interests or weekend routine. The vibe will feel more supportive of your needs and you will need to work for the happiness you seek.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Don’t be guilty if you are required to take a break from your traditional Sunday chores for nurturing your heart and mind. It will be easy to prioritise harmony in the afternoon. There can be a rush of creative inspiration.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You may lose touch with your budget as you indulge in some retail therapy. Take care of your upcoming expenses. Spend some time to prepare for the work week ahead. Take time out to nurture your body and heart in the evening.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The vibe could be a little intense for you today. It might be time to practice some self-care, especially if you are feeling more irritable than usual. You will be extremely artistic.

