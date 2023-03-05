Holi 2023: Drinks to help you detox post celebrations

Holi is just around the corner and homes around the country are slowly being stocked with gulaal and delicacies of all kinds. After all, the festival is incomplete without bingeing on sweets like gujiya, malpuas or barfis. For those who like savoury snacks, Holi means a plethora of tasty items like vadas, chaat and more. But, unfortunately, indulging yourself too much on the occasion can lead to you feeling tired, lethargic and bloated. If you are concerned about facing an upset stomach or sluggishness post-Holi, we have the perfect solution for you- detox drinks. These beverages can boost your energy levels and bring you out of your fatigue. Here are five detox-drinks you must try after your Holi party:

Mixed berries drink:

This will leave you feeling energetic in a matter of moments. Chop all your favourite berries- strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. Add a pinch of lemon juice and salt to them, before putting the mix in a litre of water. You can serve the beverage chilled or at room temperature.

Coconut water with mint and lemon:

Coconut water is an amazing source of electrolytes. Since you will be in need of an energy booster to get up and running after your binge-eating session on Holi, what better than having some chilled coconut water with mint and lemon? This delicious drink will snap you out of your fatigue in moments.

Cucumber and kiwi juice:

Since cucumbers are in season now, it’s the perfect time to use them in a drink. Blend chopped kiwis and cucumber slices to create a nutritious beverage for your post-Holi detox.

Ginger and mint detox drink:

Feeling too full to move? A ginger and mint detox may be the solution. Add some crushed ginger pieces, mint leaves, lemon juice and salt in a jug of water. Stir well and serve. This easy-to-make drink relieves you of stomach trouble and also leave you feeling refreshed.

Sattu sherbat:

Holi means that sattu sherbat is a must-have. The beverage will cool your stomach and leave you feeling full for a longer period of time. It will also keep your energy levels high, allowing you to move through your busy day with ease.

