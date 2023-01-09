From wearing multiple layers to staying indoors: Five ways to protect yourself from cold wave

Cold waves refer to periods of unusually cold weather. During a cold wave, temperatures drop significantly below normal for the region. They may also result in heavy fog or snowfall. Cold weather can have serious consequences on your health including frostbite, hypothermia and different health-related problems. As you step out in winter, it is important to protect yourself otherwise a person may also slip into a state of hypothermia. This usually happens when you are exposed to cold temperatures for a longer period of time and your body starts to lose heat faster. Follow these tips to protect yourself from the damage caused by freezing temperatures:

Wear multiple layers: You should cover yourself well in layers, rather than wearing one single heavy layer. Don’t choose tight clothes. Choose clothes that are loose and breathable.

Stay indoors: If possible, try to stay inside during a cold wave if the temperature is too low for you. If going outside is necessary, limit your time outdoors and take frequent breaks to warm up yourself.

Eat properly: Besides hot soups and drinks, there are other foods that can help you stay warm in the winter season. You should consume ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, honey, sesame, dry fruits, pepper, saffron, and eggs.

Don’t exhaust yourself: Move around but you should not get exhausted. Exhaustion is one of the factors that will increase your chances of getting hypothermia. If you feel tired or dizzy. You should slow down and take some rest.

Hydrate yourself: You may get dehydrated even in the winter season as you don’t feel thirsty that often in cold conditions. Not only is it important to drink 7-8 glasses of water, one should also add hydrating food like vegetables, fruits, and soups to their diet. Dehydration may make you feel colder and increase your chances of getting sick from a cold.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.