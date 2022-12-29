Self-discipline usually for most of us is a work in progress and we all tend to follow it with good intentions, procrastination, and feelings of failure. Self-discipline is usually one of those things that involve practice and something that has to be nurtured. It is something which takes time to develop. Once you learn how to master self-discipline behaviours, you will be motivated and are more likely to achieve success. It needs to be noted that not every day will be perfect, but its failures and small wins are what we need to focus on and that is what self-discipline is all about. Here are some of the ways to develop self-discipline:

Countdown before taking action

When you feel demotivated, start a countdown from 10, then compel yourself to do whatever you’re doing. A quick countdown is sometimes what is needed to shift you into the right mental space and feel motivated.

Create a goal or challenge

There’s a reason why 5, 10 or 30-day challenges are so popular. Challenges are helpful because they help people focus towards a goal and in a way compel people to act. A task doesn’t necessarily inspire you to act. But when you are challenged to do something, a task becomes both a to-do and a test of your strengths.

Break tasks into small actions

Among the most important things you can do to get better is to focus on small actions. This is because it may seem overwhelming to work on huge and intimidating projects. Try to tackle easy actions, when the tasks are small, one does not say no to them.

Create habits

To battle the subconscious, we must create new habits for ourselves. For example, if you want to start running but find it difficult to get up from the bed, try listing out very specific steps that will help you get moving.

Keep temptations away

If you want to stay healthy, toss junk food in the trash. Want to drink less? Throw the booze in your bin. To enhance your productivity at work, turn off social media notifications and put your cell phone away. Prioritise your work.

