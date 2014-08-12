From Baba Ramdev to Zakir Naik: 8 spiritual gurus in #FreeIndia

Baba Ramdev: Born Ram Krishna Yadav in 1971, the guru has gone from being the star of a show that beamed yoga asanas directly to living rooms across India, to holding workshops that hosted potential prime ministerial candidates, to an anti-black money activist who escaped his own rally in a salwar kameez. Reuters image
Deepak Chopra: Born in Delhi in 1947, Deepak Chopra may hail from India but is better known as the spiritual guru to the stars in the US. Going from being a doctor to an advocate of ayurvedic medicine and alternate healing, Chopra is the best known face of Indian spirituality in the US with bestselling books and followers ranging from world leaders to international celebrities. Reuters image
Mata Amritanandamayi: Born Sudhamani Idamannel to a poor fisherman's family in Kerala in 1953, Mata Amritanandamayi is better known internationally as the 'hugging saint'. With little by way of miracles barring a comforting hug for her followers, Amritanandamayi has reportedly hugged 33 million people since setting up her first ashram in 1981 and now enjoys a following that stretches across India, Europe and the US. Reuters image
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Born Ravi Shankar Ratnam in Tamil Nadu in 1956, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar set up the Art of Living Foundation in Bangalore in 1982 and is perhaps the most cosmopolitan of India's spiritual gurus. From espousing 'satsangs', that notably feature pop music tunes to yoga, the guru is now a self-appointed ambassador of peace and is spiritual advisor to some of India's famous and powerful. Reuters image
Anandmurti Gurumaa: The spiritual guru who was born in 1966 had a fairly normal life until she 'attained enlightenment' at 16. While her following grew at a fair clip, it was a spirituality show on television in 1999 that resulted in her popularity growing also exponentially.
Zakir Naik: The 49-year-old doctor-turned-Islamic guru is perhaps one of the best known English speaking Muslim speakers in India thanks to his combative style of speaking on his television shows and engaging in debate with other spiritual gurus. Naik says he aims to link Islam with science and increase the pride of Muslim youth in their religion, but his critics accuse him of furthering a radical school of thought. Reuters image
Jaggi Vasudev: The 59-year-old head of the Isha Foundation was once a businessman who embraced spirituality at the age of 25 to begin teaching yoga globally. AFP image
Gurmeet Ram Rahim ji Insan: Most recently in the news for his rock album, the head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect in Punjab has attracted controversy thanks to charges of murder, sexual exploitation and stocking guns. However, thanks to his political clout and thousands of followers, the once married Rahim goes from strength to strength and will soon be seen in a film.
