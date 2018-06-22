French photography festival Tisseurs d'Images explores complex representations of contemporary India

For its third edition, the festival Tisseurs d'Images (translates as 'Image Weavers') is presenting a selection of works by 14 photographers from India and France, all having India as their main subject.

Located in the small French town of Beaucouzé, the exhibitions are spread out over outdoor public spaces as well as indoor venues.

The audience is invited to view the complex representations of contemporary India through the works of photographers and artists using photography as a medium such as Arko Datto, Vasantha Yogananthan, Swastik Pal, Yannick Cormier, Amit Parischa, Arthur Crestani, Tilby Vattard, Thomas Morel Fort, Tuul and Bruno Morandi, Taha Ahmed, Nishant Shukla, Karen Dias, Soham Gupta and the BIND Collective; along with workshops, talks, film screenings and photo-book curated selections.

Here is a glimpse of the exhibition. For more information on the festival, visit tisseursdimages.com.