There are various things that can lead to a headache. All of us are familiar with how uncomfortable and unbearable the pain can be. The pain you feel can range from extreme or light, depending on the underlying reason.

One cause of headaches is eye strain. This can occur after engaging in activities like intensely focusing on a computer screen for too long or going on a long drive. It can make you experience blurriness, exhaustion and irritation in your eyes.

You should keep in mind that experiencing eye strain doesn’t mean that your eyes are injured or damaged. The headaches and tiredness go away after you give proper rest to your eyes.

Signs of an eye strain headache:

You feel pain behind your eyes

You might experience pain behind or around your eyes, and the area where you are feeling pain might feel sore or tired.

No digestive problems

An eye strain headache is not usually associated with vomiting or nausea. So, unlike other kinds of headaches, you won’t be experiencing nausea or any other digestion-related issue.

It develops after prolonged activity

You develop an eye strain headache after you have overused your eyes while engaged in activities such as looking at your phone’s screen for hours, or reading a book continuously.

Causes of an eye strain headache:

Some of the causes of an eye strain headache are:

1. Uncorrected vision.

Uncorrected vision can also cause eye strain headaches. Prescription glasses or contact lenses can resolve the issue. Your eyes work harder to form a clear image when your vision is not corrected. This can lead to an eye strain headache.

2. Exposure to bright or dim light.

You can experience eye strain headaches after you have been exposed to a bright light, such as sunlight, or dim light for too long. When your eyes work hard to focus, you may experience headaches.

3. Prolonged use of contact lenses.

The prolonged use of contact lenses can lead to irritation and strain in the eyes.

Treatment for eye strain headache:

You can moisten your eyes by applying eye drops as dryness can make the eye strain worse. Also, you need to simply close your eyes and rest them for several minutes. Putting an ice pack or cold towel on your forehead can also provide relief.

