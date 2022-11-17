We all get headaches. Headaches are a very common ailment and can make you miss a day at work or school. Different types of headaches exist, with tension headaches becoming the most common. Cluster headaches are painful and occur in groups or “clusters,” while migraines include a moderate-to-severe type of pain. Headaches can actually disrupt your daily routine. Whether the pain is mild or intense, finding relief is not that easy, especially if you are trying to avoid medication. If you suffer from occasional headaches, try these natural and at-home remedies that can help to ease your pain:

Take a nap: When you are stressed or feeling drained, try to relax and close your eyes. This will reduce tension and pressure in your body and can help you to prevent headaches. Avoid physical exertion. Drink more water: Dehydration can also cause headaches. Increase the amount of water that you drink. Drinking more water can help in reducing your pain. You are likely to get relief from a dehydration headache within half an hour to three hours of drinking water. Use essential oils: If you are experiencing a headache time and again, try diffusing essential oils like peppermint or lavender oil, or massage a small amount, onto your wrists or temples. Chamomile: Chamomile helps in relieving headaches. One can take chamomile in the form of tea. Boil some chamomile in water. You may add honey for taste. You can also inhale chamomile oil with the help of a vaporiser to get relief. Take a balanced diet: Our body requires each type of vitamin and mineral. A deficiency of any essential nutrient can have a negative impact on your health. Hence, it is necessary to take a balanced diet. Proper functioning of our brain needs glucose and the absence of it leads to hypoglycemia, which in turn, causes headache. So, follow a proper and healthy diet that helps to increase your body’s metabolism.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.