Durga Puja is an integral part of the auspicious festival of Navratri. Navratri is a nine-day festival in which Maa Durga’s nine avatars are worshipped. This year, Navratri is being celebrated from 26 September to 5 October, while Durga Puja will be commemorated from 1 October to 5 October. The festival marks the victory of Maa Durga over the demon Mahishasura.

Durga Puja is commemorated all over India, but it is predominantly celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar. During the celebration, pandals are set up and idols of Goddess Durga are placed there. Various dance and drama performances also take place related to the festival. People wear new clothes and visit pandals to worship Maa Durga. The delicacies are also available in the pandals during this time which are greatly enjoyed by the visitors.

Here is a list of Indian cities that you should visit to gain the best experience of Durga Puja this year:

Kolkata

Kolkata is one of the best cities in India to witness Durga Puja. Some of the county’s finest pandals are set up in the city during this auspicious festival. If you visit these pandals, you will get to witness the beautiful idols of Maa Durga and also try out some delicious Bengali cuisine.

Delhi

New Delhi is well known for its Ramlila celebrations. But did you also know that the city is famous for its Durga Puja pandals as well? Head to CR Park to get the full-on festive experience in the capital.

Mumbai

Durga Puja is celebrated in Mumbai very much like how it is celebrated in Kolkata. The trend was first started by the Bengali community staying in Mumbai. Since they could not always visit their homes for the celebrations, they started to commemorate the festival here. Now, Mumbai has become one of the best places to celebrate Durga Puja.

Guwahati

Guwahati organises several fairs and exhibitions along with pandals during Durga Puja. The city’s festive vibes are unmatched by any other.

Pune

The pandals of Pune are famous for their amazing delicacies and cultural programs like dance, drama and music. You should definitely visit Pune during Durga Puja to see these beautiful pandals.

