Durga Puja 2022: Best cities to visit and enjoy celebrations
Here is a list of Indian cities that you should visit to gain the best experience of Durga Puja celebrations
Durga Puja is an integral part of the auspicious festival of Navratri. Navratri is a nine-day festival in which Maa Durga’s nine avatars are worshipped. This year, Navratri is being celebrated from 26 September to 5 October, while Durga Puja will be commemorated from 1 October to 5 October. The festival marks the victory of Maa Durga over the demon Mahishasura.
Durga Puja is commemorated all over India, but it is predominantly celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar. During the celebration, pandals are set up and idols of Goddess Durga are placed there. Various dance and drama performances also take place related to the festival. People wear new clothes and visit pandals to worship Maa Durga. The delicacies are also available in the pandals during this time which are greatly enjoyed by the visitors.
Here is a list of Indian cities that you should visit to gain the best experience of Durga Puja this year:
Kolkata
Kolkata is one of the best cities in India to witness Durga Puja. Some of the county’s finest pandals are set up in the city during this auspicious festival. If you visit these pandals, you will get to witness the beautiful idols of Maa Durga and also try out some delicious Bengali cuisine.
Delhi
New Delhi is well known for its Ramlila celebrations. But did you also know that the city is famous for its Durga Puja pandals as well? Head to CR Park to get the full-on festive experience in the capital.
Mumbai
Durga Puja is celebrated in Mumbai very much like how it is celebrated in Kolkata. The trend was first started by the Bengali community staying in Mumbai. Since they could not always visit their homes for the celebrations, they started to commemorate the festival here. Now, Mumbai has become one of the best places to celebrate Durga Puja.
Guwahati
Guwahati organises several fairs and exhibitions along with pandals during Durga Puja. The city’s festive vibes are unmatched by any other.
Pune
The pandals of Pune are famous for their amazing delicacies and cultural programs like dance, drama and music. You should definitely visit Pune during Durga Puja to see these beautiful pandals.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Navratri 2022: Check puja schedule for all nine days here
Navratri is a 9-day festival which is commemorated with full enthusiasm by worshiping Maa Durga and her 9 avatars
Navratri 2022: Maa Shailputri to be worshipped on Day 1; know significance, puja vidhi, prasad
Speaking about the puja and rituals for the day, the occasion starts with the most crucial 'Ghatasthapana' or 'Kalash Sthapna' during which a diya is installed in the home and is kept alight for the next nine days
Artist turns Durga Puja into an opportunity to raise public awareness
An artist from Kolkata is preparing the Maa Durga idol with materials such as old garments, worn-out shoes, dusted wooden items, broken flower vases and old newspapers in an attempt to raise public awareness.