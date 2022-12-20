Christmas is the time of the year when people like to come together to celebrate with their families and friends. Besides hosting Christmas parties at their homes, some also like to travel to different places and sometimes even foreign countries to have a memorable festive experience. Some also go to exotic places to witness the celebrations, meet new people and enjoy the season to its fullest. Speaking of which, in case you are also planning to have special Christmas celebrations in exotic foreign locations, we have got you covered. Here is a list of some special places where you can have a stunning Christmas experience and further come back with some good memories.

Best places to visit during Christmas 2022

Bethlehem

What can be better than celebrating Christmas at the birthplace of Jesus Christ? To have a special Christmas this year, pack your bags and pay a visit to Bethlehem which is completely up ahead of the festival. Don’t forget to visit St. Catherine’s Church during the midnight mass.

Finland

Finland is yet another best place to celebrate Christmas, that too in the presence of Santa Claus himself. One can easily spot the joyful man in his red and white attire everywhere in the country. The amazing ‘Santa Park’ is also a must-visit place during Christmas and looks like something out of a storybook.

New York, USA

One of the most sought-after destinations for Christmas celebrations, New York City is all about lights, snow, and the festive spirit. People flood the city to experience an extravagant Christmas evening with friends and family.

Vatican City

The city is decorated beautifully for the entire month of December. Counted as one of the best Christmas destinations for tourists, Vatican City also draws a lot of people every year, thanks to the famous St Peter’s Basilica and other historic buildings.

London

One of the most happening places to celebrate Christmas is London. From watching the bright festive lights to eating delicious food and also experiencing ice skating and other activities, London during Christmas is simply magical. Besides that, one can also indulge themselves in top-notch retail therapy.

