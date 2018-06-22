British-Indian author Preti Taneja wins Desmond Elliott Prize 2018 for novel We That Are Young

Indian-origin author Preti Taneja has won the 2018 Desmond Elliott Prize for her debut novel titled We That Are Young. The novel is inspired from Shakespeare's tragedy King Lear, but its premise is based in the city of Delhi.

The £10,000 Desmond Elliott Prize ceremony was held at Fortnum and Mason in London on 20 June where the author accepted her award, reports Times of India. In attendance at the ceremony were other shortlisted authors, such as Gail Honeyman who wrote Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine, and Paula Cocozza, author of How to be Human. The award is for the best debut novel in English, published in the UK.

The Guardian reports that judges of the award unanimously described We That Are Young as “awe-inspiring” in its “scope, ambition, skill and wisdom." Chair of the jury, author Sarah Perry, said that she and other fellow judges “sat together shaking our heads, saying, ‘If this is her first novel, what extraordinary work will come next?’”

Taneja tweeted about the award ceremony on Twitter and thanked the judges.

The most immense day after the most incredible evening. Thankyou @DElliottPrize, Sarah Perry, @cewhite2 @SamiraAhmedUK I cannot say it enough - and to every one sending so many kind words today! readers and supporters of #WeThatAreYoung @GalleyBeggars @turnarounduk hooray! — Preti Taneja (@PretiTaneja) June 21, 2018

The author had also tweeted a picture holding a card, prior to thanking the judges of the Desmond Elliott Prize.