The doyen of French cinema made his directorial debut with Breathless in 1960 and his last film was The Image Book in 2018.

Jean-Luc Godard, the French-Swiss film director and screen writer, and also a film critic, passed away on September 13 at the age of 91. With his endless contribution to cinema, he was regarded as the pioneer of storytelling and camerawork. The veteran had also been a film critic.

Some of his best works happened in the time span of eight years, between 1960 and 1968. Critics at that point of time hailed his pieces of cinematic work. Talking about Godard, Roger Ebert, regarded as the greatest critic in the world, said, “Godard is a director of the very first rank; no other director in the 1960s has had more influence on the development of the feature-length film. Like Joyce in fiction or Beckett in theater, he is a pioneer whose present work is not acceptable to present audiences. But his influence on other directors is gradually creating and educating an audience that will, perhaps in the next generation, be able to look back at his films and see that this is where their cinema began.”

Godard made over 45 films in his career in a span of nearly five decades. He was the man behind films like Breathless, A Woman Is A Woman, My Life to Live, Contempt, Made in U.S.A., Week-end, One Plus One, Wind from the East, Number Two, Passion, Hail Mary, Detective, King Lear, and The Image Book.

