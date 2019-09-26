Boman Rashid Kohinoor, co-owner of Mumbai's iconic eatery Britannia & Co, passes away at 97

Boman Rashid Kohinoor, the senior partner of Mumbai’s iconic eatery Britannia & Co Restaurant, passed away on 25 September, 2019 at the Parsee General Hospital in the city. He was 97.

A landmark eatery in South Mumbai’s Ballard Estate area, Britannia is known as much for its delectable Parsi cuisine as for its eccentric owners.

Kohinoor was, for decades, a genial presence around the restaurant who would often be seen chatting with his customers, recommending what to order, sharing jokes and anecdotes. He was especially known for showing off his love for British royalty and also for digging out laminated letters – for the benefit of his Caucasian customers – that he received from Queen Elizabeth’s office in response to his own.

In the year that he was born, his family fled from Iran to avoid persecution and settled in Mumbai. The café was set up here in 1923. One of nine children, Kohinoor took over the running of the restaurant at a young age after the death of his father.

In its prime, the restaurant would cater only to officers and its menu comprised a lot of western cuisine. The Irani haunt briefly served as an office for the British during the World War II and was returned to the proprietors after the war ended. While it was unable to regain its previous sheen, Britannia continues to remain a favourite among foodies who land up at the café to gorge on its bun maska, chai, its famous berry pulao and salli boti.