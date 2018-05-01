Iconic Mumbai eatery Britannia and Co's owner, Meherwan Kohinoor, passes away aged 87

The owner of Mumbai's iconic Britannia and Co. Restaurant, Meherwan Kohinoor, has died aged 87.

A statement issued by the Parsi Times said that Kohinoor (real name Meheraboon Meherwan Rashid Gourabian) passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 1 May 2018, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Pervin, son Kuresh, daughter Farzana, and two grandsons.

Born in Iran as one of nine siblings, Meherwan migrated to India at the age of 21.

Britannia, a landmark eatery in South Mumbai's Ballard Estate area, is known as much for its delicious Parsi cuisine as for its eccentric owner; it is a pitstop for tourists to the city and foodies alike. Most recently, the members of the band OneRepublic had also stopped by to sample the Britannia specials — Berry Pulao, Dhansak, Fish Patra, among others.

The Kohinoor family started Brittania in 1923. In its heyday, the restaurant served only officers, and its menu mainly comprised western fare. However, during the World War II years, it was taken over as an office by the British. Returned to the proprietors at the end of the war, it didn't quite regain its previous sheen.

However, it remained a favourite among foodies, who continued to flock to Britannia despite its limited business hours and menu.