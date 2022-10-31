Chia seeds are small, but are very high in nutrients. These seeds are well known for their health benefits for centuries now. Due to their medicinal and energy-boosting properties, Chia seeds give strength to our body. They are commonly consumed by runners. Their role in assisting weight loss, improving bone health, and improving cardiovascular health, has led the experts to recognise this whole grain option as a superfood. Chia seeds are very versatile and can be used in a number of recipes. One can mix them with liquid and make a chia pudding. Here are some of the health benefits of chia seeds:

1. Helps to treat diabetes: Chia seeds are high on the fibre content. They can help regulate blood sugar levels, especially after meals. Researchers have found that Chia seeds help to reduce ‘belly fat’ tissue and thus control obesity.

2. Reduces the risk of heart disease: Given that chia seeds are high in fibre and omega-3s, consuming them reduces your risk of heart disease. Soluble fibre found in chia seeds can help lower total and bad cholesterol in your blood. In turn, this may reduce your risk of heart disease.

3. Full of Antioxidants: Antioxidants fight free radical production in your body. Free radicals are not good as they damage your cells. Due to this, they can even lead to diseases like cancer during the later stages of life. They also cause aging and cognitive decline.

4. Good for teeth: Chia seeds have high Calcium content and are a wonder food for our teeth. The Zinc in them helps to keep tartar at bay. Their antibacterial properties even help in controlling bad breath.

5. Maintains Bone Health: A single serving of chia seeds can fulfil your daily calcium requirements. This mineral is necessary for bone health as it helps to maintain their mass and strength. These seeds have boron which further helps to improve your bone health. It helps in metabolising phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, and manganese, which helps to keep your bones healthy.

