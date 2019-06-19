7 times Bollywood showed us how not to be on the road

Road safety, responsible driving, and common traffic sense don’t come easily to Bollywood movies. They really need to up their traffic rule game to make sure the public doesn’t go astray with traffic rules. After all, who in their right minds would propose to their girlfriend on a busy street where the janta on the road helps them capture their perfect moment of love? And if that was not enough, here are top 7 scenes from Bollywood where the stars knew just the right way to ignore all sorts of traffic rules and road safety concerns.

1. Balancing games

via GIPHY

Look how SRK and Anushka fade into a song on their motorbike in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Good work guys!

2. Dhoom Machale on the road!

via GIFER

Of course… why not? That’s what the roads are for.

3. Chota Don returns!

via GIPHY

First of all, how the hell is she leading the chase on a bicycle and secondly, road safety guys! How about you follow some of the traffic rules.

4. Rohit Shetty + Action Scenes = Zero traffic rules followed

via GIPHY

Rohit Shetty’s movies take the whole car action scenes too seriously and even stick to it. Seriously? A burning car successfully doing a cartwheel over another one? Be a little realistic.

5. The original roadie - Govinda

via GIPHY

How about one wakes up on time and doesn’t risk their life while getting ready on the road. And brushing your teeth on the way? I am disappointed!

6. The right way to send a warning.

via GIPHY

Because random car crushing on the road is a good way to send some warning signs. Bollywood villains everyone!

7. Who needs a license when you are Kareena Kapoor Khan

via GIPHY

The queen of hearts should really learn how she can become the queen of road safety. Tch tch!

Safe to say that Bollywood might be a dreamy world for most but it surely is the worst brand ambassadors for road safety! Drive safe you guys, don’t follow your stars here.

