10 times Twitter got real about driving in India

Infamous for the brain-numbing traffic and bumpy roads, drivers are in for a surprise each time they take the wheel in India. There is no escaping the bumper to bumper traffic situation in any corner of the country. Tweeps have made it their job to take to the internet and share their horrible traffic experiences with the world.

These hilarious and relatable tweets by people depict the plight of the people in India when on the road:

1. The Math Will Blow Your Mind

If you take the hours I traveled for 9 years, convert it to years & add it to my age - I would be menopausal #CabConversations #Quote #IndianTraffic — Vidhi (@MissVidhi) November 28, 2017

2. When In Delhi...

When you see people honk at the same moment when light turns green, samajh jao.. Tum Dilli Me Ho.#indiantraffic — Geetika Kalra (@Geetika_Kalra) October 10, 2017

3. Another Race To Entertainment

Whn u r stuck in traffic & der is no where 2 go ur only entertainment is D ads behind autorickashws #IndianTraffic — Shaolin Merchant (@drshao) February 22, 2017

4. A Warning Note To Elon Musk

If @TeslaMotors brought their self driving cars to India, the cars would just commit suicide after a day. #indiantraffic — AshTeamRacing (@ashgtx) May 26, 2017

5. The Tiny Over Taker

3 KM Long (And counting) Jam before Vashi Bridge. A Snail just overtook my car — Joy (@Joydas) July 29, 2016

6. Take Your Cue From Animals

Surviving #IndianTraffic Tip No.2 : Always let a cow cross the road. In case of a donkey, you might want to make a U turn for your own good. — Niket Pathak (@NiketPathak) April 21, 2015

7. Indians Have Distinct Ways Of Learning Patience

The amount of patience Indians have is because they get regular practice when dealing with traffic each day. #indiantraffic#patience — Aditi Singh (@aadidivine) May 6, 2017

8. Something Doesn't Seem Right

Just amazing how we take the orange light as a sign to speed up and not slow down. #indiantraffic — Ashu (@AshuMittal) September 26, 2014

9. The Truth Has Been Spoken

"You know its india when you have to look both ways on a one way." -makapus. hahaha. #indiantraffic #delhi #indianhustlin #theTruth — rongcup (@rongcup) July 12, 2012

10. The Only Tip You Need to Survive The Indian Roads

Surviving #IndianTraffic Tip No.3 : Be an excellent bad driver because following traffic rules may land you in a hospital or heaven. — Niket Pathak (@NiketPathak) April 25, 2015

Now that the world has a fair idea of how the roads and traffic in India function, let’s get real. Although, the funny nature of these tweets can make us break into a laugh, let’s not forget the alarming situation we are in. Change is the need of the hour. Join the Diageo #RoadToSafety movement - Be Responsible and Drive Responsibly. It’s time to do your bit to spread awareness.