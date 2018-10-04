You are here:
10 times Twitter got real about driving in India

Living FP Studio Oct 04, 2018 12:28:29 IST

Infamous for the brain-numbing traffic and bumpy roads, drivers are in for a surprise each time they take the wheel in India. There is no escaping the bumper to bumper traffic situation in any corner of the country. Tweeps have made it their job to take to the internet and share their horrible traffic experiences with the world.

These hilarious and relatable tweets by people depict the plight of the people in India when on the road:

1. The Math Will Blow Your Mind

2. When In Delhi...

3. Another Race To Entertainment

4. A Warning Note To Elon Musk

5. The Tiny Over Taker

6. Take Your Cue From Animals

7. Indians Have Distinct Ways Of Learning Patience

8. Something Doesn't Seem Right

9. The Truth Has Been Spoken

10. The Only Tip You Need to Survive The Indian Roads

Now that the world has a fair idea of how the roads and traffic in India function, let’s get real. Although, the funny nature of these tweets can make us break into a laugh, let’s not forget the alarming situation we are in. Change is the need of the hour. Join the Diageo #RoadToSafety movement - Be Responsible and Drive Responsibly. It’s time to do your bit to spread awareness.


Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 12:28 PM

