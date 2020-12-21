YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turns 48: Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh send wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM

YSR Congress Party marked the day by organising blood donation camps. Workers and leaders also distributed fruit, food and clothes to the poor across the state

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turned 48 on today (Monday, 21 December).

Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari wished Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his wish said that he prays that the almighty blesses Jagan Mohan Reddy with a healthy and long life.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also prayed that the Andhra chief minister be granted good health and a long life.

“Hearty birthday wishes to Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ji, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh, Wishing you good health, well-being and long life in the service of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” tweeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in his wish to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote, "On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I would like to convey my warm felicitations to you and wish you many more happy returns of the day. I pray the Almighty may grant you many more years of good health to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh with renewed strength and vigour."

DMK president MK Stalin tweeted, "I wish Hon’ble Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and my good friend @ysjagan a very happy birthday. I also wish him many more years of service to the people of his state and our country.”

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu greeted him as well.

TRS MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy wrote, "Many happy returns of the day to Hon'ble CM of A.P Sri YS @ysjagan Garu. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead and a long, healthy, and successful life in public service."

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni thanked the Andhra chief minister for the relief measures given to the Telugu film industry.

Actor Mahesh Babu too wished YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "Wishing hon'ble CM @ysjagan a very happy birthday! May your vision and hardwork continue to lead AP towards progress! Good health and much happiness always!" he wrote.

Telugu film directors Maruthi and Bobby along with Nikhil Kumar and Nikhil Siddhartha also extended their greetings on his 48th birthday.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, YSR Congress Party organised blood donation camps on their party president's birthday.

The workers and leaders also distributed fruit, food and clothes to the poor across the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, son of late Congress stalwart YSR Reddy, led to his party's thumping victory in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections.

Of the total 175 Assembly seats, the YSRCP won 151, while Telugu Desam Party (TDP) managed to win 23 seats.