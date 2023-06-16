'You can still keep the name Nehru Memorial Prime Ministers' Museum': Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
The Congress has called the government's decision to rename the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), a 'petty act' and asserted that legacies don't get erased by renaming buildings
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that while changing the name of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) to Prime Minister’s Museum “is fine”, naming it as Nehru Memorial Prime Ministers’ Museum would have been better.
The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society in New Delhi was renamed as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society on Friday. The decision to change the name was taken during a special meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML), the Culture Ministry said.
Tharoor said, “Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is the original name, but now you are changing it into a museum of all Prime Ministers, it’s fine but you can still keep the name Nehru Memorial because he was the first and longest-serving Prime Minister.”
“Why can’t we leave the past in the past and acknowledge what has happened and move on…the spirit of compromise seems to be missing, it is all about knocking things down…” he added.
Row over museum name change
The Congress has called the government’s decision to rename the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), a “petty act” and asserted that legacies don’t get erased by renaming buildings.
“Pettiness and Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has been a global intellectual landmark and treasure house of books and archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum and Society,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said.
“What won’t Mr. Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name and legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state. A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru,” he added.
With inputs from agencies
