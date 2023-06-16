Nehru Memorial Renamed: 'Horrible attitude... Congress never looked beyond dynasty,' says ex-PM Chandra Shekhar's son

“Horrible attitude” of Congress, said son of India’s former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, accusing the grand old party of “never looking beyond one dynasty”.

Neeraj Shekhar, son of ex-PM Chandra Shekhar, was reacting to Congress slamming PM Modi-led government at the Centre for changing the name of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society to Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society.

‘Congress is getting agitated’

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj said: “My father, former PM Chandra Shekhar Ji always worked for national interest. He even worked with Congress but they NEVER looked beyond one dynasty. Now, when PM Narendra Modi honoured Prime Ministers across party lines, Congress is getting agitated. Horrible attitude.”

Chandra Shekhar was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on November 10, 1991 and remained in office until June 21, 1991, for a period spanning 223 days.

In 1965, Chandra Shekhar joined the Congress and became the general secretary of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) in 1967.

When the Congress split, he remained in the Indira Gandhi-led party faction and later became a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC).

However, during the Emergency, the then government led by Indira Gandhi put him in jail for 19 months as a political prisoner. Subsequently, he left the party and became the president of the Janata Party in 1977.

Row over museum name change

The Congress has called the government's decision to rename the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), a "petty act" and asserted that legacies don't get erased by renaming buildings.

"Pettiness and Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has been a global intellectual landmark and treasure house of books and archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum and Society," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said.

"What won't Mr. Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name and legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state. A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru," he added.

Also Read: Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is now Prime Ministers' Museum and Library

Congress MP Manish Tewari said legacies don't get erased by renaming buildings.

"I wish those who want to erase Jawahar Lal Nehru's contribution to freedom struggle and building of Modern India would once read Discovery of India and Glimpses of World History to fathom the depth of Nehru," he tweeted.

The Nehru Museum Memorial and Library, named after India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, has been renamed as Prime Minister’s Museum and Library Society.

The renaming comes within a year after the ‘Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya’ or the Prime Minister’s Museum was inaugurated at Teen Murti Complex, where the NMML is housed.

The decision to rename was taken during a special meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Vice-President of the Society.

