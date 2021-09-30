Yogi Adityanath launches 'Nirbhaya–Ek Pahal’ in Uttar Pradesh: How new programme will help over 75,000 women

Under the new scheme, women will get connected with state banks, get loans at cheaper interest rates and be able to avail benefits of state subsidies under PM Mudra Yojana for three months

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday launched the 'Nirbhaya-Ek Pahal' programme under Mission Shakti - Phase 3 in Lucknow.

As per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as many as 75,000 women will get connected with state banks, get loans at cheaper interest rates and be able to avail benefits of state subsidies under the PM Mudra Yojana for three months under the new initiative.

The Nirbhaya-Ek Pahal scheme

The Nirbhaya Ek Pahal scheme comes under Phase 3 of Mission Shakti.

At the launch, Chief Minister Adityanath spoke about how this programme would help in the sector of readymade garments.

"Women can boost the work of readymade garments and we want Uttar Pradesh to become a hub of this. If we can provide them with required supplies, they will leave Vietnam and China behind," he said.

The Nirbhaya Ek Pahal aims to empower women monetarily as beneficiaries will be given loans at cheaper interest rates and also get connected to state banks.

The chief minister said: “Security, respect and self-reliance are intertwined with each other. If there is an environment of security, then every person can lead his or her life with dignity. Financial independence is a social security that empowers women. It is for this that the state has been working to create an enabling environment for women entrepreneurs and skilled artisans."

The chief minister also opened a helpline number for aspiring women entrepreneurs along with a website and a mobile application to cater to their specific needs in becoming strong, successful and self-reliant.

Mission Shakti

'Mission Shakti' is the Uttar Pradesh government's flagship programme which is aimed at promoting the security, dignity and empowerment of women.

The third phase of 'Mission Shakti' was launched by the Uttar Pradesh government in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in September. The first phase was launched in October 2020.

Under this scheme, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred Rs 30.12 crore Kanya Sumangla Yojana money into the accounts of 1.55 lakh (155,000) girls, the new beneficiaries of the scheme.

Under this programme, around 30,000 women constables were recruited into the state police force after the Uttar Pradesh government set aside 20 percent of posts for women.

Moreover, 1,500 police stations all over the state would now have a separate room for women’s complaints. In these dedicated rooms, the complainants would be attended by a female constable and the complaints would be acted upon with urgency.

Yogi further said that respect and safety of women and children is the Indian culture, and the mission is being started keeping that in mind.

Through the programme, the state government has also provided 91,691 women with free legal advice and counselling and had created awareness about basic rights through 75 of its "One Stop Centres".

Talking about women empowerment by the Yogi government in UP, Sitharaman had said: “I can say that if you have a chief minister like him, then I can foresee the bright and prosperous future of the state and women in it. For the financial empowerment of people in the rural areas, he (Yogi) has appointed women banking correspondents, Banking Sakhis, all over the state.”

Women empowerment

In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Yogi Adityanath government has also stepped up its other welfare programmes, aiming women.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to link women who lost their husbands to COVID-19 with the existing widow pension scheme that offers ₹6,000 per annum.

The Yogi government has also launched the Kayakalp project to improve schools’ condition.

Furthermore, there is also the Suposhan Yojna under which families get funds to ensure nutritious food.

Women matter

In the state, female voters are a big vote bank.

In the 2017 polls, the Election Commission data showed that 63.26 percent women cast their votes compared to the 59.43 percent of men.

Women voters also played a big role in re-electing the incumbents in the Bihar and West Bengal elections.

With inputs from agencies