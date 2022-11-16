The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a new scheme under which owners can register their properties at any sub-registrar office. All transactions regarding the selling of real estate must be registered in India in order to guarantee the transfer of a clear title to the owner. The UP government has decided that any registry office within the divisional headquarters can be utilised for registering the land. For example, if there is a crowd at a sub-office registrar’s office, then the property can be registered at another sub-registrar’s office despite the property not being in the neighbourhood. The use of the Stamp and Registration Department started at divisional headquarters on 12 September.

According to Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of State for Stamps and Registration, the district headquarters are soon going to adopt this technique as well and the department is currently focusing on this.

Property registration requires the preparation of the requisite paperwork and payment of the stamp duty registration fee. This has to be done for the legal registration of the sale deed at the Sub-Registrar’s office.

Steps required for checking the waiting list:

Step 1: Register yourself on the official website of the Stamp and Registration Department by visiting this link –igrsup.gov.in

Step 2: After you have filled in all the necessary information, the registry time is going to be allocated to you.

Step 3: The registry office will be mentioned with the time and date.

The Stamp and Registration Department regulates property transfer and registration in Uttar Pradesh. It deals with the document registration of immovable property. It also registers other kinds of instruments at the option of other parties. The department doesn’t just register the documents, it also preserves the registered instruments and makes them available to the public.

The department mainly functions under two acts- the Registration Act 1908 and the Indian Stamp Act 1899. The registration of instruments takes place according to the provisions of the Registration Act. The department also deals with the recovery of stamp duty which is payable on instruments under the Indian Stamp Act.

