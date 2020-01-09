Yashwant Sinha kickstart 3,000-km-long Gandhi Shanti Yatra against JNU attacks, CAA, NRC from Gateway of India; will travel through 5 states

BJP leader and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha will travel through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana demanding for the Citizenship Amendment Act to be repealed and also seek a judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into "state-sponsored violence" like the one recently happened at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. Dubbed as the 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra', Sinha plans to cover a distance of over 3,000 kilometres. The yatra will begin from The Gateway of India in Mumbai and conclude at Raj Ghat in Delhi on 30 January — the day when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. Sinha also said that he will demand that Centre should declare (in Parliament) that the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar flagged off the yatra from the Gateway of India, while several organisations, including those representing farmers, participated in the march. In a series of tweets, Pawar shared images from the yatra and said, "Senior leader of the country, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinhaji has organised Gandhi Peace Yatra against the CAA and NRC implemented by the Central Government. The visit was flagged off with leaders of the transformational ideology of Maharashtra."

Referring to the ongoing protests against CAA and NRC, Pawar said, "This movement which has spread in the country needs a path of peace," and added that he is "glad" that Sinha and him have walked this path and believed "that many people will be involved in this Gandhi Shanti Yatra. Its sole purpose is to join the yatra peacefully and put its thoughts before the government."

"There is a lot of fear among people over CAA and NRC. They are afraid that if they don't have documents they will have to live in detention camps built by this government. However, this situation has been created by this government. They are trying the policy of oppression."

आज देश में जो परिस्थिति निर्माण हुई है उससे भारत सरकार पर लोग नाराज है। लोग भारी संख्या में सडकों पर उतर रहे है। इन लोगों को सही राह दिखाने की आवश्यकता है, महात्मा गांधीजी का अहिंसा का मार्ग ही वह राह है जिससे हम संविधान बचा सकते है। pic.twitter.com/K5tuE2XEks — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 9, 2020

Sinha, a former BJP member who held finance and external affairs portfolios in the Vajpayee cabinet, said the Rashtra Manch, the outfit he leads, named the yatra after Gandhi as peace has allegedly been disturbed across the country. "Everything is disturbed. Education (sector) is disturbed, the economy is disturbed. And hence, we are taking out the yatra so that peace is restored in the country," he told reporters.

The 82-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), passed by Parliament last month, and fear of NRC have disturbed peace. "Hence, we are demanding the government declare in Parliament that it will not implement NRC in the country, that it will repeal CAA.

"Secondly, there be a judicial inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the state-sponsored violence, the latest being the JNU violence, and the perpetrators are punished at the earliest," the former Union minister said. Referring to the JNU episode, he said it has become a "new normal" in the criminal justice system of India to treat victims as accused.

Sinha had earlier announced the march on Wednesday at a press meet. He was accompanied by former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, ex-MP Shatrughan Sinha and Congress leader from Vidarbha Ashish Deshmukh.

Sinha's comment came a day after the registration of a case in the JNU violence issue against the varsity's students union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the brutal attack by a masked mob on Sunday night. Chavan said the aim of the yatra is to see that the "black law" - the CAA - is repealed immediately.

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre is "threatening" to implement the CAA despite protests and allegedly people will be identified and sent to detention centres.

"You will send people who you think are intruders to detention camps. Where are we heading? Are we creating detention centres on the line of concentration centres which were there in (Nazi) Germany?" Chavan asked.

Without naming anyone, Congress leader and former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha alleged several people believe that many of the MPs who got elected to the Lok Sabha "due to EVMs" were "pressurised" to vote for passage of the CAA in Parliament or else they will not ticket next time.

"Some people think several of the members were elected to Parliament due to EVMs or malfunctioning of EVMs," Shatrughan Sinha said.

"Several people think these people were pressurised saying if they will not get ticket (in next elections) if they did not vote in favour (of the CAA). "So, it seems that the passage (of the CAA) was the

result of the pressure tactic and force. We will try to see it is repealed in the Parliament itself," the actor-politician added.

The ex-Patna Sahib MP described NRC as the "mother of anarchy" and noted the CAA, NRC and NPR were not different from each other. Deshmukh alleged whatever happened inside the JNU of

late was because the university administration has people who follow the ideology of the RSS.

He said JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, too, is considered to be following RSS ideology. Deshmukh alleged the previous Devendra Fadnavis government, too, had appointed people linked to the RSS in universities in Maharashtra.

"We sense something of that sort may happen in universities in Maharashtra too...Hence, I demand Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji to remove those linked to the RSS from universities in the state so that there is no condemnable act like JNU happening in universities here," he added.

With inputs from PTI

