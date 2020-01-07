48 hours after attack on JNU students, no arrests, no action against ABVP members; Delhi Police's response starkly different from Jamia Milia Islamia clashes

Nearly 48 hours after attacks on students was reported at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, the Delhi Police are yet to make any arrests in the case. Two FIRs have been filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and 19 other students affiliated to the Left outfits, and several reports indicated that the FIRs were filed at the same time that assailants were running amok inside the campus. In fact, Ghosh was among the students who were injured in the incident.

On the other hand, no ABVP student has been booked despite there being evidence that the organisation was at least partly involved in the violence. In fact, an ABVP member Anima Sonkar admitted on live television that two men purportedly seen carrying rods on video during the attack on JNU were associated with the organisation. Sonkar made this statement during a debate on Times Now.

Sonkar claimed that residents of the Brahmaputra hostel were asked to be armed for "self-defence" when they stepped out of the hostel. Later, she said, “The entire Brahmaputra Hostel was asked to be armed. Not ABVP, everyone was asked.”

Further, a Firstpost report quoted students present on campus that the attack was coordinated on WhatsApp groups, many of them tied to the ABVP.

Hindu Raksha Dal, a far-Right group, has claimed responsibility for the brutal assault on teachers and students. In a video posted on Twitter, the outfit’s leader Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary said Hindu Raksha Dal workers barged into the JNU campus on Sunday night as "anti-national and anti-Hindu activities" were being carried out there. While no FIR has been filed yet against the outfit, government sources told ANI that the claims made by Chaudhary are being investigated.

Aishe Ghosh, along with 35 others, was hospitalised due to head injuries that she sustained during the violence on Sunday evening.

According to NDTV, while one FIR against Ghosh was filed for vandalising the university server room, another was filed for attacking security guards.

On the other hand, Delhi Police's reaction to protests held against attack on Jamia Milia Islamia students at Delhi's Daryaganj was in sharp contrast to its recent conduct. In fact the very next morning, the police said that it had arrested 15 people and charged them with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing their duty. Further, the police had detained 40 people — including at least eight minors — on the night that the violence took place. The minor detainees were released the next morning.

Further, according to the police's own statement, it had used water cannons to quell protests in Daryaganj, whereas there is no evidence that the police took any such action in the JNU violence on Sunday.

Similarly, at Jamia Milia Islamia on 15 December, the police had baton-charged students when they were trying to overstep and push against barricades. As reported by Firstpost at that time, the baton-charge didn't stop in the streets, but the police personnel chased the students inside the campus and thrashed them. In response to the attack, few students resorted to stone-pelting. Following this, the police fired tear gas shells inside the campus.

Two days after the incident, the police had arrested ten people in the case, but said that none of them were students.

