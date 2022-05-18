Yamuna Expressway accident: 3 dead, 36 injured as bus with pilgrims returning Delhi from Vrindavan rams into truck
Police said that the bus carrying 60 people rammed into a truck laden with building material from behind near Bajna in Uttar Pradesh late on Tuesday night
Another major accident was reported in Yamuna Expressway near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh in which three pilgrims died and 36 others were injured. Police, on Wednesday, said that a bus carrying 60 people rammed into a truck on the expressway.
Superintendent of Police (Rural), Shrish Chandra, said the accident took place near Bajna late on Tuesday night when the bus carrying pilgrims from Shahdara area of Delhi rammed into a truck laden with building material from behind.
The passengers in the bus were returning after offering prayers in Vrindavan.
The intensity of the accident was such that the front side of the bus was completely damaged and the devotees sitting in the front suffered serious injuries.
The deceased were identified as Manak Chandra (55), resident of Ram Nagar, Shahdara; Subhash Chandra Sharma (60), resident of Mansarovar Park, Shahdara; and Harpal Singh, resident of Gubari, district Hathras.
The injured have been admitted to various hospitals where the condition of six was stated to be critical, police said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.
Don't Miss: Highway to hell? Yamuna Expressway already sees 93 accidents in 2022
This is the second road accident on Yamuna Expressway in less than a week. On Thursday (12 May), five people, including four from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, were killed in a accident on the expressway.
According to a data provided by the Yamuna Expressway Authority, in 2022 (available data from January to April), 93 road accidents have been reported with 33 deaths and 154 travellers suffering from injuries.
The previous year, 2021, saw 420 accidents on the expressway in which 135 people died and 949 were injured.
In 2019, 560 accidents took place on the 6-lane wide expressway with 185 deaths and 1,302 injuries.
In 2018, the data mentioned that there were 659 road accidents in which 111 people died and 1,388 injuries.
With inputs from PTI
