Highway to hell? Yamuna Expressway already sees 93 accidents in 2022

As per data available for 2022, till the month of April, 33 people have died and another 154 have been injured in mishaps on the 165.5 km road

Five people, including four from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, were killed in a road accident on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday morning.

Last week, seven people were killed in an accident near Mathura on the Yamuna Expressway after their car was hit by a vehicle from behind.

In view of the increasing accidents that are taking place on the expressway, let's take a look at the numbers provided by the expressway concessionaire

The numbers

According to data provided by the Yamuna Authority, 420 accidents were reported last year, when 135 people died and 949 were injured.

In 2019, 560 accidents took place, with 185 deaths and 1302 injuries. In 2018, the data were similar, where the year saw 659 road accidents, 111 casualties and 1,388 injuries were reported.

This year, 2022, as per data available till the month of April, 93 road accidents have been reported in just four months, with 33 casualties and 154 commuters suffering from injuries.

But what caused these accidents?

As per Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) survey quoted by this Times of India report, 45 per cent of the accidents are the result of drivers falling asleep at the wheel.

Speeding and violation of traffic rules account for 19 per cent and 11 per cent of accidents, respectively, on the expressway. Vehicles parked along the expressway also cause accidents.

With inputs from agencies

