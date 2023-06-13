Without taking names, PM Modi takes Lalu Yadav and Mamata Banerjee to the cleaners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a veiled swipe at dynastic political parties that played a haven for corruption for several years. Without taking names, the PM took West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and ex-CM Bihar Lalu Yadav to the cleaners.

Citing ‘cash-for-job’ scam in West Bengal, PM Modi in his address at Rozgar Mela said, “You must have seen media reports on ‘cash for jobs’ scam in the past 1-2 days.”

Taking an indirect swipe at RJD chief Lalu Yadav for his alleged involvement in the Railways Jobs scam, the Prime Minister said, “Today, under our BJP government, there is transparency in every process and the ‘Bhai-Bhatijawad politics is eradicated.”

“Today, India has a decisive government and political stability. Political corruption, discrepancies in government schemes and misuse of public money were synonymous with previous governments,” he told the attendees.

Don’t Miss: Rozgar Mela a new identity of the BJP-led NDA govt, says PM Modi as he distributes 70,000 appointment letters

“Some political parties prepare ‘rate-cards’ for jobs. On one side, there are dynastic parties. While on the other side, it is our government working towards safeguarding the future of the youth of India,” the PM told new appointees at ‘Rozgar Mela’.

“We are working for your dream and aspirations,” the Prime Minister.

‘Rate card for everything’

In an apparent jibe on the West Bengal government, PM Modi said: “In that state, if you want government job you need to pay for it, there is a rate card for everything. They are looting the poor people.”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), while probing a teacher recruitment scam, stumbled upon a bigger racket where people were asked to pay for jobs in municipalities and municipal corporations of West Bengal.

This scam involved people who were willing to get into group D and group C posts in West Bengal government.

As per ED, candidates paid whopping amount ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh to secure positions such as labourers, clerks, teachers, engineers, and more.

The probe revealed that since 2014-15, approximately 6,000 vacancies across 17 positions in 60 civic bodies were filled through this malpractice.

Also Read: ED stumbles upon ‘cash-for-job’ scam in West Bengal with complete rate card-Rs 4 lakh for sweeper, Rs 5 lakh for clerk

During the raids, investigators also seized crucial evidence which included lists of agents involved in collecting money and records of candidates who paid substantial bribes.

The revelation of West Bengal’s cash-for-jobs scam has raised concerns about corruption and malpractice in the recruitment processes of municipal services in the state.

PM Modi distributed about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday under the ‘Rozgar Mela.’

The recruitments were conducted for the Central government departments as well as state governments/Union Territories (UTs) supporting this initiative.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.