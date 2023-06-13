Rozgar Mela a new identity of the BJP-led NDA govt, says PM Modi as he distributes 70,000 appointment letters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed as many as 70,000 appointment letters to youth as part of the government’s ‘Rozgar Mela’ initiative, calling it a new identity of the BJP-led NDA government.

Addressing the Rozgar Mela. Congratulations to the newly inducted appointees. https://t.co/MLd0MAYOok — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2023

Congratulating the new recruits, PM Modi said “this is a very crucial period for those stepping into governmental roles as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ has started.”

“The new appointees will carry the goal of making India into a developed country in the next 25 years,” said the Prime Minister while addressing the new appointees.

He said that today, India has a decisive government and political stability.

“Political corruption, discrepancies in govt schemes and misuse of public money were synonymous with previous governments,” he added.

Hitting out at certain political parties, he said some of them prepare ‘rate-cards’ for jobs.

“On one side, there are dynastic parties. While on the other side, it is our government working towards safeguarding the future of the youth of India. We are working for your dream and aspirations,” said PM Modi.

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ will be held at 43 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative,” read an official release issued earlier.

“The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Departments including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others,” it added.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

According to the release from the PMO, the ‘Rozgar Mela’ is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly-inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 400 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

With inputs from agencies

