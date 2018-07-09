Wife of Peoples Democratic Party worker stabbed to death in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district

Srinagar: 45-year-old woman died on Monday after she was stabbed by unknown assailants inside her house in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

According to police, the assailants barged into the house of Abdul Majeed Dar, associated with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Shahgung-Hajin village on Sunday night and stabbed his wife Shakeela.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to injuries Monday morning.

Police have registered a case and started investigations into the incident.