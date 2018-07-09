Football world cup 2018

Wife of Peoples Democratic Party worker stabbed to death in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district

India Press Trust of India Jul 09, 2018 20:57:26 IST

Srinagar: 45-year-old woman died on Monday after she was stabbed by unknown assailants inside her house in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

Representational image. Reuters

According to police, the assailants barged into the house of Abdul Majeed Dar, associated with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Shahgung-Hajin village on Sunday night and stabbed his wife Shakeela.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to injuries Monday morning.

Police have registered a case and started investigations into the incident.


