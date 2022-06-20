In an emotional blog written on his mother's 99th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his childhood friend Abbas, who lived with them for two years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a heartfelt blog on 18 June, one the occasion of his mother’s 99th birthday. In the blog, PM Modi praised his mother, Heeraben Modi, for teaching her family the importance of "finding happiness in other people's joys".

In the same blog, he recalled his childhood friend, Abbas, who lived with them for a couple of years after his father, a friend of Modi’s father, had died.

Maa…this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude. https://t.co/KnhBmUp2se — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

The name has since become a topic of discussion on social media. Let’s find out who is Abbas Miyanjibhai Ramsada Momin:

Who is Abbas?

In his blog, PM Modi recalled his “tiny house” in Vadnagar, “which did not even have a window, let alone a luxury like a toilet or a bathroom. We used to call this one-room tenement with mud walls and clay tiles for a roof, our home”.

However, his mother would find happiness in other people’s joys.

“Our house may have been small, but she was extremely large-hearted.”

Talking about his childhood friend, PM Modi said, “A little far from our house there was a village in which very close friends of my father used to live. His son was Abbas. After the untimely death of his father, our father brought Abbasbhai to our house. He stayed with us and completed his studies.”

"Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes. On festivals, it was commonplace for neighbourhood kids to come to our house and enjoy Mother's special preparations," PM Modi said.

According to The Indian Express, Modi’s brothers remembered Abbas Miyanjibhai Ramsada Momin from Kesimpa village in Mehsana as “a family member”.

A Class-II employee for the Gujarat government, Abbas retired from service a few months back. He used to work in the Food and Supply Department, as per a report by India Today.

Abbas was a classmate and friend of Modi’s younger brother Pankajbhai.

Pankajbhai described Abbas as a “noble human being” who would “perform namaaz five times a day and also did the Haj”.

“Abbas’s father and my father were friends. There was no high school in his village and he was about to quit studies after his primary education…Abbas finished his Class 8-9 staying with us,” Pankajbhai told The Indian Express.

Pankajbhai recalled how the family, along with Abbas, would celebrate festivals together.

“Abbas was like a family member. On festivals my mother would cook food for him. I remember on Muharram when Muslims mourn and wear black… I had a black shirt which Abbas would wear,” Pankajbhai said.

As per The Indian Express, Abbas, 64 now, left for Sydney last week to be with his younger son. The elder son lives in Kheralu tehsil of Gujarat’s Mehsana district.



