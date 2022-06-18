'Maa… isn’t a mere word': PM Modi pens note as mother Heeraben enters her 100th year

The Prime Minister sought his mother's blessings and washed her feet. Born on 18 June, 1923, Heeraben Modi entered the 100th year of her life today. Modi also penned an emotional blog for his mother.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on the occasion of her birthday. On this occasion, puja will be held in Vadnagar's Hatkeshwar temple.

Maa…this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude. https://t.co/KnhBmUp2se — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

For her age, Heeraben Modi is fit and healthy. She lives in Gandhinagar with her younger son Pankaj (Narendra Modi’s Brother).

To mark the occasion, a "bhandaro" (community meal) has been organised at the city's Jagannath temple. Hatkeshwar temple at Modi's hometown Vadnagar has also planned various programmes on his mother's birthday. Modi is on a day's visit to Gujarat when he will visit the Pavagadh temple and later address a rally in Vadodara.

"Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother's centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed him," the PM wrote in his letter.

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar on her birthday today. Heeraben Modi is entering the 100th year of her life today. pic.twitter.com/CEVF9aAocv — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

The prime minister noted there were only two instances when his mother accompanied him publicly.

He also wrote that his mother made him realise that it was possible to be learned without being formally educated. “Her thought process and farsighted thinking have always surprised me,” he said.

Reflecting on his mother’s extremely simple lifestyle, Modi wrote that even today, there are no assets in his mother’s name. “I have never seen her wear any gold ornaments, and she has no interest either. Like earlier, she continues to lead an extremely simple lifestyle in her small room,” he stated.

Once, it was at a public function in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak on his forehead after he had returned from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at the Lal Chowk after completing the Ekta Yatra, he said.

The second instance was when he first took oath as Gujarat's chief minister in 2001.

Modi said a life lesson his mother taught him was that it was possible to be learned without being formally educated.

As per media reports, Modi’s mother prefers not to eat any special food, but to cook her own food. She doesn't like food with more oil and spices. She likes to eat lentils, rice, khichdi and chapati in her daily diet. And in sweets, he likes to eat sugar candy and lapsi.

