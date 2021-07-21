West Bengal Class 12 Result 2021: WBCHSE to release scorecards at 4 pm tomorrow; check details here

At 4 pm tomorrow, the scorecards will be released for students on the official websites of WB Board: wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in

The Uchcha Madhyamik or Class 12 results will be announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) tomorrow, 22 July. At 3 pm, the results will be declared during a press conference scheduled to be held at the Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council.

Later, at 4 pm, the scorecards will be released for students on the official websites of WB Board - wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in.

Once released, candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their HS Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites - wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the WB HS Result 2021 link available on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, enter your registration number and submit it

Step 4: The Class 12th West Bengal result will be displayed on the screen. Check it

Step 5: Save a copy. If required, take a printout of your scorecard for further use or reference

Apart from the above-mentioned websites, students will also have the option to access their results through Mobile App or SMS. To get their scorecards, candidates can send an SMS to 54242, or 56263, or 5676750 by typing WB12 (space) roll number.

The mark sheets will be available from 11.00 am on 23 July. The heads of higher secondary institutions can collect the Class 12 mark sheets and relevant documents from the distribution camps. In case of the heads' absence, their representatives can collect the documents.

Initially, the Class 12 boards were set to take place in June this year. However, the exams were cancelled due to the second wave of coronavirus . Later, the board introduced an evaluation pattern for the Class 12 assessment. As per the evaluation criteria, importance will be given to the top 4 highest scoring subjects in Class 10 exams along with Class 11 exams.

While 60 percent weightage is given to the Class 11 final exams and Class 12 theory and practicals, 40 percent weightage is given to Class 10 scores.