WB board exam results 2021: If students are dissatisfied with the results, they will have the option to appear for the exams whenever conducted by the state board

The evaluation criteria for Classes 10 and 12 has been declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Friday, 18 June.

The announcement comes a few days after it was declared by the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee that the state board has been directed to prepare evaluation criteria keeping in mind the future of the students.

The CM has also announced on 17 June that the results of the West Bengal board exams will be declared in July. The marking criteria was declared by the West Bengal board and council a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) submitted its evaluation criteria for Class 12 in the Supreme Court.

West Bengal state board's new evaluation policy

For Class 10 board results, marks from Classes 9 and 10 will be taken into consideration. The Class 12 results will be prepared based on the scores in class 10 and the class 12 annual theory exam.

Following is the breakup of marks for both the classes:

Secondary (Class 10) exam evaluation criteria:

Class 9: 50 percent weightage will be given to the annual mark sheet.

Class 10: 50 percent weightage will be given to the internal formative assessment

Higher Secondary (Class 12) evaluation criteria:

Science: For Theory (70 marks)

Class 10: 40 percent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects from the 2019 Madhyamik (Secondary) exams

Class 11: 60 percent weightage to be given to the marks scored by students in annual theory exams

Science: For Practical (30 marks)

Class 12: Full weightage to be given to the marks scored in Class 12

Arts and Commerce: For theory (80 marks)

Class 10: 40 percent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects

Class 11: 60 percent weightage to be given to the marks scored in annual theory exams

Arts and Commerce: For Practical (20 marks)

Class 12: Marks scored in class 12 to have full weightage

If the students are dissatisfied with the results, they will have the option to appear for the exams whenever it is conducted by the state board and council. The marks scored in this exam will be considered final for such students.