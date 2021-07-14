The results will be available on official websites from 4 pm on 22 July. Students can also get their results through SMS or Mobile App from 4 pm

The time and date for the results of the West Bengal higher secondary (Class 12) 2021 exams have been announced by the board.

According to the official notification, available on the website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, the results will be announced on Thursday, 22 July at 3 pm.

A press conference will be held on 22 July at the Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council during which the results will be declared.

The results will be available on official websites from 4 pm on 22 July. Students can also get their results through SMS or Mobile App from 4 pm.

The official notification has also asked the heads of higher secondary institutions to collect relevant documents and the class 12 mark sheets from the distribution camps.

The board has said that the mark sheets will be available from 11.00 am on 23 July. In case the heads of the institution are unable to visit, they can send their representatives for the collection of the documents.

West Bengal class 12 board results can be found on the following websites http://wbresults.nic.in/ and http://www.indiaresults.com/select-state.htm among other websites.

Follow these steps to view their results:

Step 1: Visit the website http://wbresults.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option for class 12 2021 results. Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and then click on submit

Step 4: West Bengal class 12 results will open. Download it

Step 5: You can also take a print out of the class 12 result