WBJEE 2020 counselling round 1 seat allotment result announced; check wbjeeb.nic.in for details

WBJEE 2020 counselling | The result of round 1 seat allotment of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2020 counselling process has been released today by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) on its website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates whose names have appeared in the list need to accept the seat and pay the provisional admission fee by 5 September to confirm their seat, reported Scroll.

In-cycle upgradation will be done on 7 September, following which candidates will have to pay the admission fees by 9 September.

This year, WBJEEB is going to conduct three rounds of seat allotment. The second round is going to begin from 11 September and the results will be announced on 24 September.

According to Careers 360, candidates need to register themselves in the second round afresh in order to be eligible for seat allotment.

The window to register for the WBJEE counselling 2020 began from 12 August. Candidates who are awaiting or have qualified the plus two examinations registered themselves in the counselling process.

At the end of the procedure, the selected students will get the chance to seek admissions in undergraduate courses in various programs like Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture across the state.

Here’s the direct link to check the round one seat allotment results for WBJEE 2020.

The education board had declared the results for WBJEE 2020 on 7 August. The exam was conducted on 2 February and about 1.1 lakh candidates had appeared for it.